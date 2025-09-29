Lekki Port, Customs Partner For Remarkable Growth

Lekki Port and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) have pledged to work together as part of efforts to achieve remarkable revenue growth and profitability.

Welcoming the new Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Hauwa Abubakar, into the port, the Managing Director of the port, Wang Qiang, noted that her redeployment to Lekki Port was a reward for hard work and outstanding performance in the course of duty during her last posting.

He described her choice as a round peg in a round hole, given her sterling contributions to the operational excellence of the agency.

While appreciating the outgoing controller for the job well done, Qiang added that the management of the port would continue to give maximum support and cooperation to the agency to help deliver on its mandate and ensure that the Port achieves remarkable revenue growth and profitability.

Qiang added: “On behalf of the management of Lekki Port, we would like to commend the Comptroller and her team for taking the bold step to appoint a thoroughbred professional to take up the exalted office of new Custom Area Controller.

“She is indeed a round peg in a round hole. She has done well professionally to earn that position. We wish her well and can assure her she will have the full support of the team. We are equally happy that she is taking over from another competent professional.”

Also, Abubakar commended her predecessor for her outstanding performance and pledged to build upon his successes, saying that Lekki Port remains a big pride not only for Nigeria’s maritime industry but also the West African market, considering the sheer level of potential or opportunities available in the industry.

She assured the management of the port of NCS’ readiness to provide the much-needed support that would unleash its potential and drive revenue growth.