Lekki Port Boosting Regional Transshipment Hub

The $1.5 billion Lekki Deep Seaport has expanded its reach with transshipment to Togo, Benin Republic, Ghana, Abidjan and several landlocked countries with expectation to reclaim about three million tonnes of cargoes hitherto lost to neighbouring countries, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

The $1.5 billion Lekki Deep Seaport has officially positioned Nigeria as a maritime hub in the West and Central African region, with the commencement of international transhipment services to ports in Togo, Benin Republic, Abidjan and Ghana.

The port, which began commercial operations in 2023, is intensifying efforts to boost throughput from the 287,000 Twenty Equivalent Units (TEUs) handled in 2024 to a projected 500,000 TEUs by the end of 2025.

Target

According to the Deputy Chief Operating Officer of Lekki Port, Mr. Daniel Odibe, the facility is actively targeting additional transhipment opportunities with several West African nations.

For instance, he explained that the port had commenced transhipment operations to some Nigerian neighbouring ports like Ghana, Togo and Abidjan in Côte d’Ivoire, noting that the port also carried out a trial transhipment within Nigeria to Onne Port recently.

Odibe said: “We had our first transhipment operations in 2023, which is the first in the Nigerian economy. Before now, countries like Togo, Ghana, and Côte d’Ivoire used to be the transhipment hub for Nigerian-bound cargoes.

You know what that means for our cargoes? They spend more time coming to us. They incur more costs because they are double-handled in those transhipment hubs, all because Nigeria didn’t have a deep-sea port.

“So, the commencement of operations at Lekki Port changed the whole transhipment story. The story is in our favour right now. We are now talking about international transhipment.

We are now doing international transhipment to other West African countries such as Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Togo and Benin. “We hope to expand to the rest of Africa. But most importantly, we hope to expand the local transhipment.

Currently, you have ports like Warri, Calabar, Onne, and then we have inland ports like Onitsha and Burutu. Some of these ports, foreign vessels don’t go there because the draft is low. So the idea here is to have cargoes for those ports.

That will open up economic opportunities in those areas. “We did some trials last year with Onne. It had some challenges, but again, it was an eye-opener and we are looking at restarting that again this year in collaboration with the shipping lines and baggage operators.”

Challenges

Notwithstanding having a total installed capacity of 1.2 million TEUs, Odibe disclosed that the port was currently operating at only about 20 per cent of its potential cargo volume, attributing the shortfall primarily to Nigeria’s prevailing macroeconomic challenges, which had adversely affected import activities.

Fir instance, he explained that the combined effect of the fuel subsidy removal and the persistent depreciation of the naira against major foreign currencies has led to a notable slump in importation levels across Nigerian ports, including Lekki.

Expectation

However, he expressed optimism that the situation was gradually improving, noting that the port processed 222,000 TEUs between January and June 2025 alone, a significant leap from the 54,289 TEUs handled in 2023, its first year of operation.

Furthermore, Odibe a stressed that transhipment operations were gaining momentum as Lekki Port currently received between 10 to 12 vessels each month.

He added; “Our transhipment activities had also grown substantially. We now conduct international transhipment to Togo, Benin Republic, Ghana, Abidjan, and several landlocked countries.

We are picking up because the naira is gradually stabilising. "Volumes dropped initially due to the naira's depreciation and the re

I know that transshipment cargoes should come to Lekki maybe in the next three weeks. With this tug boat we will tug in no matter the size of the ship

moval of fuel subsidies.

Growth

“This slowed our growth projections. But now, we are on a recovery path. From 54,289 TEUs in 2023, we’ve already done 222,000 as of June this year, and we are aiming for 500,000 TEUs by the close of 2025,” he added.

On port operations, Odibe revealed that the current vessel turnaround time stands at 48 hours, while truck turnaround time is approximately one hour and 25 minutes.

The average cargo dwell time at the port is 16 days. This remarkable growth, he noted, was largely attributed to the port’s investment in up-to-date cargo handling equipment, which Odibe highlighted as crucial for its operational effectiveness and efficiency.

Past records

In 2023, no fewer than 411 Twenty Equivalent Units of transhipment cargoes ferried by CMA CGM RIMBAUD were routed to landlocked countries the Lekki Deep Sea Port The vessel, which arrived at approximately on June 29, 2023, originated from the Far East passing through Shanghai, Ningbo, Shekou, Nansha, Tanjung Pelpas, Singapore to Kribi, Cameroun capacity of 6,900 TEUs.

Speaking on the milestone last year, the former Managing Director of the port, Du Ruogang, expressed his appreciation to the Federal Ministry of Transportation and the Nigerian Ports Authority for the support in ensuring the start of transshipment activities at Lekki Port.

Similarly, its former Chief Operating Officer, Laurence Smith, noted that all regulatory agencies operating at the port particularly the Nigerian Customs Service worked together with Lekki Port and the container terminal operator, Lekki Freeport Terminal to ensure a hitch free arrival of the vessel and processing of cargo.

Lekki Port with its state of the art Ship-to – Shore cranes and sophisticated scanners is now poised to position Nigeria as the preeminent transshipment hub of West Africa.

The transshipped cargo will be departing for Cotonou its final destination on 6th July 2023.

NPA efforts

Before now, Nigeria lost about $3.4 billion worth of cargoes annually to the ports in Benin and Togo before Lekki Port was commissioned.

Recall that in June 2023, NPA engaged the countries on how to make Nigeria, the preferred destination as their transshipment hub.

With the new agreement, findings revealed that Chad will be routing its $1.09 billion annual imports through the nation’s seaport, Republic of Niger’s $2.33 billion annual cargoes will be ferried via Nigeria port.

Last year, NPA explained that Nigeria had a meeting with the three countries on transshipment cargoes movement through the nation’s seaports.

It explained: “We had a meeting with officials from Chad, Niger Republic and Cameroon. The idea was to see how we can start moving their cargoes from Nigeria to their ports. They were looking for a port that would reduce waiting time for cargoes.

These tug boats that were commissioned will help us achieve our aim of turning the port into a transshipment hub. “I know that transshipment cargoes should come to Lekki maybe in the next three weeks. With this tug boat we will tug in no matter the size of the ship.”

Last line

As part of efforts to make Lekki Port remain dedicated to pushing the boundaries of excellence in Nigerian maritime logistics and infrastructure, the Federal Government should make effective the ease of doing business policy in the port industry.