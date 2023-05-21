New Telegraph

May 21, 2023
Lekki Port Berths Vessel With 6,5670 Containers

The Lekki Deep Sea Port has received a vessel, CMA CGM Rabelais, laden wth 6,570 containers at the weekend. It is the largest vessel to have berthed in the country since the commencement of commercial operations at the port in April 2023. The vessel, which has a 300 metres Length Overall (LOA) and the capacity to carry an impressive 6, 570 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) would start discharging its consignment and loading an ex- change of 200 TEUs while at Lekki Port.

The vessel, safely maneuvered to berth by the Nigerian Ports Authority led by Pilot Fagbo Sayid, sailed from Shanghai and made brief stops at Kribi and Cotonou before sailing to Lekki Port. It was gathered that with its arrival, CMA CGM Rabelais has set a new record for the port and, indeed, the Lagos Pilotage District, as being the largest vessel in ship dimensions to berth in the district, second only to the largest FPSO in the world, Total’s Egina FPSO. According to the Managing Director, Lekki Port, Du Ruogang, this milestone attests to the readiness of the port to become a major hub for global trade and logistics, which is evident in its capacity to receive larger vessels.

Also, speaking on the milestone, the Assistant Harbour Master for Lekki Port, Captain Garba Gajere, explained that a thorough navigation risk assessment was carried out to ensure optimal handling of the vessel. Gajere described the milestone as one of many to come, noting that pilots seconded by NPA to Lekki Port were fully ready to carry out their duties. It would be recalled that the port received its first commercial vessel, the GSL Alice vessel, on April 6, 2023.

