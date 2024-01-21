Lekki Port Berths Largest Container Vessel With 147,340 Metric Tonnes Dwt

Lekki Deep Sea Port has berthed the largest container carrier to sail on Nigerian territorial waters with a Dead Weight Tonnage (DWT) of 147,340 metric tonnes,

The vessel measuring 367 metres in length over all christened “Maersk Edirne” was navigated to safety by the highly experienced pilots of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Sunday.

The authority explained that the container ship has a breadth of 48.2 with a Gross Registered Tonnage (GRT) of 142,131 metric tonnes and 3,376 total cargoes onboard.

Responding to the milestone achievement on Sunday, Bello Koko commended the Honourable Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, His Excellency Adegboyega Oyetola for the consistent support and endorsement of the Authority’s initiatives and investments in employee upskilling and equipment renewal which made this milestone seamlessly achievable.

It was learnt that the development had validated the assurances given by Bello-Koko during the signing of the Presidential / Ministerial Performance Bond in December 2023, that “the authority under his watch would provide the leadership and technical guidance required to maximize the potentials inherent in our marine and blue economy.

Before this time, the largest commercial vessels to sail on Nigerian waters were “MV Stadelhorn” and “MSC Maureen” at Onne Port and TinCan Island Port Complexes respectively.