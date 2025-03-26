Lekki Port Berths First General Cargo Ship In Lagos

Share

Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited (LPLEL) has welcomed the arrival of the first general cargo vessel, ESL Australia at Lekki Freeport Terminal.

The vessel, which is being operated by EuroAfrica Shipping Lines, successfully berthed at the terminal to discharge both containerised and other general cargoes.

In his remarks, the Managing Director, Lekki Port, Wang Qiang described the berth of the vessel as a significant milestone that would help to revolutionalise the maritime sector in Nigeria.

Qiang noted that this development reinforces the port’s capacity to handle vessels of all types and sizes, adding that it highlights the port’s commitment to enhancing Nigeria’s maritime potential and strengthening global trade connectivity.

He said: “At Lekki Freeport Terminal, we are shaping the future of maritime logistics by reducing congestion, improving cargo flow, and supporting international trade. Our efforts contribute to a more robust and resilient global supply chain.”

Also, the Chief Executive Officer, Lekki Freeport Terminal, Christophe Cassang described the arrival of the vessel as a game changer that would help to unlock opportunities in the maritime sector in Nigeria.

Cassang, who emphasised the significance of the vessel explained that this development would position or place port at a vantage position to facilitate international trade and drive economic growth for the country.

