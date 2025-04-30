Lekki Port Advocates Smart Infrastructure In Maritime

Share

Lekki Port has advocated for smart infrastructure in all the seaports in order to improve efficiency and reduce human interference.

Its Deputy Chief Operating Officer, Daniel Odibe, said this during the fifth edition of the Journal NG Town Hall forum held in Lagos.

He eaid that Lekki Port was a product of a successful Public-Private Partnership (PPP) and had already begun transforming the maritime landscape in the country.

He noted that the impressive infrastructure at the port include a 2-kilometre-long breakwater (the longest in Nigeria), 16.5-meter draft and 680-meter quay length in the Phase 1 development, adding that these had positioned it as the only port in the country capable of handling the world’s largest container vessels.

Also, he emphasised that the port’s innovative systems,such as automated gate processes, biometric truck appointments and drive-through scanners were all designed to reduce human interfer ence and improve efficiency.

Odibe explained: “Lekki Port is more than a port; it is a symbol of what is possible when vision meets collaboration. Built at a cost of $1.5 billion, it is projected to deliver $201 billion in revenue to the government and create over 170,000 jobs.”

He noted that these were essential for enabling round-the-clock operations in a country where many ports still struggle with physical examination bottlenecks.

Odibe also spoke on the port’s integration into Nigeria’s broader industrial ecosystem, citing its location within the Lagos Free Zone and proximity to major infrastructure such as the Dangote Refinery and the Lekki-Epe Expressway.

Current operations already include 30–40 per cent cargo evacuation by barge, with rail integration underway. The forum, hosted by Journal NG, brought together key figures in port operations, customs, trade facilitation, and policy development with discussions centred on bridging the gap between aspiration and implementation in achieving seamless 24/7 port operations across Nigeria.

According to him, “if we are serious about trade facilitation and economic growth, Lekki Port is the blueprint. We’ve moved from vision to execution— and the results are evident.”

Also, a former President of NAGAFF, Dr. Eugene Nweke, stressed the importance of collective responsibility and strategic alignment in the journey toward 24-hour port operations.

He explained: “This is not about pointing fingers. It’s about national pride, policy alignment, and infrastructural will. To move forward, we must adopt a holistic view—embracing collaboration, investing in technology, and strengthening inter-agency efficiency.”

Share