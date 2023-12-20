Lekki Port adopting global initiative to battle potential gridlock

Ports are now lowering cargo handling costs and integrating port services with other components in the global distribution networks with the ultimate goal to increase the port’s competitive advantages.

One of such component is electronic-booking being adopted at Lekki Deep seaport in Lagos.

Before now, there has been anxiety that the evacuation of cargo from the deep seaport may pose another crisis in the Lekki axis of Lagos State.The port, whose terminal is able to handle at least 2.5 million Twenty Equivalent Units (TEUs) standard containers per year, was conceptualised on the basis of expansion constraints on the existing infrastructure.

Ports in Lagos could no longer meet the growing demand of importers and exporters at a time the market studies indicated that the demand for containers would grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.9 per cent up to 2025.

For instance, the capacity shortfall for container terminal facilities in Lagos has been projected to be 5.5 million TEUs in 2025.

Turnaround

However, with the new development, importers have started diverting their cargoes through the Lekki Port because of the seamless movement of goods and services through the alternative roads in and out of Lagos to any part of the country and beyond.

For instance, it was revealed that the expansion of Lekki-Epe Expressway from Ajah to Eleko junction, dualisation of Lekki-Epe road from Ibeju-Agbe to T-Junction, Epe, upgrading of the Itoikin to Ijebu-Ode Expressway and the expansion of Oke-Oso/Itoikin Road to Araga-Poka road had further helped to tackle the gridlock in the axis.

Contrary to expectation, about 60 per cent of cargoes cleared from the deep seaport now leave by road unhindered because of the upgrading of Epe road to Ijebu Ode expressway, which has been completed.

Also, the new 7th axial road and the construction of the coastal road from Eleko junction to LFZ -23 kilometres has boosted the truck turnaround time at the port to between 20 and 23 minutes.

It was learnt that the port was gradually becoming a transshipment hub for other ports in West African region where vessels pick their cargoes on weekly basis.

To ensure optimal proximity, finding revealed that the port is the first port to have a holding bay trucks located at the north boundary of Lekki Port to prevent unnecessary queues at the port’s gate, leading to quick turnaround time of cargoes in the port.

Projection

It would be recalled that when the port was commissioned early in the year, the Managing Director of the company, Du Ruogang, explained that the truck park was necessary for the efficient and effective operations of the container terminal which would be operated by Lekki Freeport Terminal.

He noted that Lekki Port in collaboration with Lekki Freeport Terminal would continue to do its best to shape the future of container handling in Nigeria and beyond by bringing greater efficiency and greater capacity to the market.

According to him, the benefits from the new deep seaport were premised on the port’s cumulative delivery capacity anchored on efficient intermodal transportation systems.

Also, the Chief Operating Officer of the company, Mr. Laurence Smith, noted that the construction of the truck park had eliminated the chaotic traffic associated with existing ports on the access road to the Lekki Port.

Booking

According to him, the operator of its container terminal, Lekki Freeport Terminal, is currently operating a vehicle booking system widely used at all the major container terminals globally.

It was learnt that the challenges associated with loss of person-hours in traffic congestion and delays in port operations had been removed in the area.

He said: “We are doing everything possible to ensure that there is ease in cargo movement out of Lekki Port axis.”

Also, the port’s Head of Regulatory and Procurement, Daniel Odibe, noted that the challenges of gridlock experienced at the Apapa ports would not be replicated at the Lekki port, noting that its operations had been streamlined and fully automated.

Cargo evacuation

For instance, he said: “With the road network going east of Lagos, we have newly constructed six lane roads leading to Epe all the way to Shagamu. So, I believe we have a couple of options for truckers if they don’t want to go back into Lagos from the Lekki axis.”

Development

In its drive to generate approximately $201 billion in revenue to Lagos State and Federal Government from taxes, royalties and duties, the port has develop strategies to ensure that the port access road is free from the gridlock experienced on the Lagos and Tincan Island port roads in Apapa.

The port

Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited (LPLEL) is the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) which was awarded the Concession Agreement for development and operations of the Lekki Deep Sea Port by the Nigerian Ports Authority. LPLEL is required to develop, build and operate a common user, multipurpose port under the concession and has the right to sub-concession terminal operations to other companies.

LPLEL is a joint venture enterprise owned by a group of investors led by the Lekki Port Investment Holdings Inc (comprising China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd. and Tolaram Group), the Lagos State Government and the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

LPLEL is incorporated under the Companies & Allied Matters Act regime, and licensed by the Lagos Free Zone to operate in the Free Zone under the NEPZ Act. This opens a whole host of benefits for Lekki Port in terms of taxes, duties and other incentives

Last line

There should be constant maintenance of roads in the area with good security network in order to boost efficient movement of cargoes.