Lekki Port Access Road Inauguration To Boost Seamless Cargo Evacuation

The management of Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited (LPLEL), promoters of the Lekki Deep Sea Port, has hailed the inauguration of the port’s access road by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing it as a major milestone that will enhance trade efficiency and ease of cargo evacuation.

According to the company, the newly inaugurated road will significantly boost economic activities within the Lagos Free Zone, Itoke Village, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos.

The 37-kilometre section of the access road linking Lekki Deep Sea Port to the Dangote Refinery and Fertiliser Plant, terminating at Eleko Junction, was commissioned by President Tinubu on Thursday, June 5, 2025.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director of Lekki Port, Mr. Wang Qiang, said the completion of the access road resolves one of the port’s biggest challenges and will inspire greater confidence among stakeholders in Nigeria’s maritime sector.

“The issue of access had been a major concern, limiting the port’s potential to function effectively as the gateway to Nigeria and a game changer in the maritime industry. With this road now open, importers and exporters can confidently route their cargo through Lekki Port,” he said.

Wang described Lekki Port as the largest and deepest seaport in Nigeria, with a draft of 16.5 metres and the capacity to handle 18,000 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) vessels, making it ideal for transshipment activities. He noted that the port is also Nigeria’s most modern and fully automated, offering an import cargo clearance window of just five to seven days from vessel arrival.

Highlighting the significance of the road project, Wang commended President Tinubu for completing an initiative he originally conceived during his tenure as Governor of Lagos State between 1999 and 2007.

He added that with the access road now operational, alongside the recent presidential approval for the construction of the seventh axial road and the ongoing Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road, Lekki Port is strategically positioned to become Nigeria’s and West Africa’s leading maritime hub.

Wang pledged continued collaboration between Lekki Port and government stakeholders to further promote the Nigerian maritime industry and position the country as a key player in global trade.

Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited is a joint venture comprising foreign promoters—Lekki Port Investment Holdings Inc. (a consortium of China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd. and Tolaram Group)—as well as the Lagos State Government and the Federal Government through the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

