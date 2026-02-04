Lekki, Onne Ports’ Expansion To Boost Freight, Logistics By $11.66bn

Infrastructure upgrade, surge in ecommerce parcel volumes and the operational boost at the Lekki Deep Sea Port and Onne capacity expansions will further drive Nigerian freight and lo‑ gistics market from $10.95 billion in 2025 to N16.3 trillion ($11.66) billion this year.

The sectors, which include the port sector will expand to about 6.5 per cent CAGR by 2031 as the sea-based freight and inland waterways freight segments are significant contributors to this growth.

According to Mordonr Intelligence, a research and market firm, Dangote refinery’s increase in output will also con‑ tribute to freighting of refined-product in the year.

The research firm added that operational efficiency in the sector would further enhanced by simpler customs procedures under an upcoming National Single Window initiative, a shift towards compressed natural gas trucking fleets, and the broad adoption of digital freightmatching platforms.

It noted: “Despite the market’s price sensitivity due to diesel costs accounting for over 35 per cent of trucking expenses, modal diversification towards rail and in‑ land waterways is mitigating this impact. “With Lagos projected to add 4.5 million residents between 2025 and 2030, the concentrated demand for last-mile delivery is driving warehouse developments near densely populated zones.

Foreign direct investments in port, pipeline, and rail projects are ensuring long-term ca‑ pacity expansions, providing a buffer against cyclical trade fluctuations.”

In 2024, domestic parcel volumes accounted for 64.50 per cent of courier, express, and parcel (CEP) activity, facilitated by widespread smartphone use and mobile payments. This has pressured logistics networks to meet next-day delivery standards, leading operators to establish micro-fulfilment centers within residential areas.

Cross-border trade con‑ nected to diaspora spending has elevated customs-clearance demands, especially for sensitive goods. Recall that in 2025, manufacturing contributed $4.24 billion, making up 38.76 per cent of revenue, supported by policies promoting local assembly.

As component imports remain dominant, logistics firms strategically align deliveries with fluctu‑ ating port timelines. The sector’s wholesale and retail trade component is expected to grow at a 6.88 per cent CAGR from 2026-2031, influenced by urban expansion and warehouse repositioning to city outskirts for greater efficiency.

Also, freight transport, represent‑ ing 58.92 per cent of the revenue underscores the import-dependency of Nigeria’s economy, while the upcoming rail links are anticipated to divert heavy loads off highways, enhancing network efficiency.

Digital platforms are optimising truck utilisation, driving efficiency gains in key corridors. The CEP sector, although smaller compared to other segments, is expanding at a 7.18 per cent CAGR (20262031) due to rising online retail.

The Head of Research at the Sea Empowerment and Research Centre (SEREC), Dr Eugene Nweke, had called for the establishment of a National Cargo Consolidation Policy Framework to ensure effective implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

He noted that structural deficiencies in road haulage, port evacuation, inland connectivity, and most critically cargo aggregation and consolidation would continue to inflate trade costs and weaken Nigerian shippers’ competitiveness within Africa.

He described cargo consolidation as not merely a logistics practice, but a national economic instrument without which, Nigeria could remain a passive AfCFTA signatory.

Nweke explained that cargo con‑ solidation, which involved combining smaller shipments into larger and more cost-efficient freight units, had been globally recognised as a key driver of trade competitiveness, particularly for emerging economies and SME-led export markets.