Lekki Mosque Removes Controversial Banner 

The Lekki Central Mosque in Lagos State has removed a contentious banner bearing the inscription, “Jesus Christ is Not God,” after it sparked widespread backlash on social media.

The removal was confirmed by a community member, Tunde Alabi, in a video shared on the platform X on Wednesday.

The banner, initially displayed at the mosque’s entrance, stirred outrage among Nigerians, with many condemning it as inflammatory and divisive.

The controversy gained traction when popular Nigerian actress Wumi Tuase expressed her disappointment on X, describing the banner as inappropriate for a place of worship.

Tuase’s post resonated with many netizens, leading to calls for the mosque’s administration to take immediate action.

“I don’t like to get into religious conversations, but I found it very weird that Lekki Central Mosque has this in front of their gate,” she wrote.

In the widely circulated video, Alabi explained that he had personally followed up on the matter after the backlash and confirmed the banner’s removal.

While speaking as an individual and not on behalf of the mosque, he apologized for any offense the banner might have caused, acknowledging the importance of maintaining peace and respect among religious communities.

Alabi said: “I am not speaking on behalf of the mosque. I am speaking for myself.

“I am sorry for any inconvenience this might have caused.”

The incident has sparked a national conversation on religious tolerance and the role of places of worship in fostering unity.

Many Nigerians called for increased sensitivity in handling religious matters.

