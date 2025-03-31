Lekki, Italy Based Bizman Arrested Over Illicit Drug Shipments Into Nigeria, Europe

Share

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have arrested a Lekki-based businessman and proprietor of Damillionz Takeout, Arokodare Damil Ebenezer, in connection with the shipment of 60 parcels of Loud, a strong strain of cannabis, from the United States of America into Nigeria.

The Agency’s Spokesperson, Mr. Femi Babafemi, in a statement yesterday said the 43-year-old businessman was arrested at Bay Lounge, Admiralty Way, Lekki area of Lagos State where he does his illicit drug business, on Monday, March 24, while he was expecting to take delivery of his latest drug consignment.

Babafemi said his arrest followed the seizure of his cargo that arrived Nigeria in seven big cartons at a logistics company in Lagos on March 12, by NDLEA operatives of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigation.

