 Lekki Inner Gates Removal: Group Commends LASG, Demands Removal Of Admiralty Road Gate

A group, Concerned Lekki Residents, has applauded the Lagos State Government’s efforts to remove all illegal inner street gates in Lekki Phase One to ease traffic flow.

The concerned property owners, led by Prince Ayoola Ojeikere, said in an interview in Lagos that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led government had taken the right step long overdue.

According to the spokesman, some residents associations and groups of “powerful individuals” have formed the habit of erecting gates and barricades on various streets for flimsy reasons.

“We are very happy with this latest move by the Lagos State Government to remove all illegal street gates in Lekki. This has long become a thing of concern to some of us.

“We wonder why the state government will build roads and some people will indiscriminately mount gates. I think the government has slept for so long.

“Blockage of Admiralty Road and demand for Access Code for access is another area the government must look into. This should not be allowed to continue.

“We believe this will bring no small relief to not only to many Lekki residents but also the generality of the motoring public.

“Admiralty Road gate by Fatayi Arobieke Street should be removed to allow motorists to access adjourning streets in the area,” Ojeikere said.

According to him, apart from impeding access, the indiscriminate mounting and multiplicity of the gates are defacing the aesthetics of Lekki and its environs.

Describing the road blockage through the erection of gates as an infringement of residents’ rights to movement on public roads, Ojeikere, called on Sanwo-Olu to stop the construction of gates on government roads and the issuance of access codes to ply them.

“We must not allow some people to continue to take laws into their hands for selfish interest, thereby making life difficult for others,” he said.

Ojeikere, whose property is on Fatai Arobieke Street, said that the issuance of an access code road to the public road had increased the hardship and stress of both motoring residents and pedestrians, in accessing their homes and doing their business.

He said that Admiralty Road and Fatayi Arobieke Street are linked to Babatunde Anjose Street (Studio 21) which is a major adjoining road in Lekki Phase One.

Recall that the Lagos State Government on Saturday began the removal of illegal street gates permanently closed to traffic around the Lekki Phase One area of the state.

The government had issued an ultimatum to gated street owners in the Lekki area to open them for traffic or face the consequences.

The Lagos Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab on his X handle on Saturday, said the removal of the illegal gates followed several days of traffic snarl which residents connecting Lekki were experiencing.

He said that this was due to the inability to access connecting roads due to the indiscriminate mounting and multiplicity of the gates in many parts of the state, defacing the aesthetics of the environment and causing unnecessary traffic on the major roads.