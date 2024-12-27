Lekki Imam Defends ‘Jesus Isn’t God’ Banner, Says It’s For Islamic Propagation Not Provocation

Share

Chief Imam of Lekki Central Mosque, Sheikh (Dr.) Ridwan Jamiu has defended the “Jesus Christ is not God. He is a Prophet and Messenger of God!” banner displayed at the gate of the Mosque, insisting that it was meant for propagation of Islam not provocation.

The inscription on the banner which later went viral on social media sparked widespread debates and criticism on Wednesday before the management of the Mosque decided to remove it after appeal from government officials and concerned members of the Muslim community.

Sheikh Jamiu, while addressing the controversy generated by the now removed banner during his Khutbah (sermon) on Friday, argued that the banners which had been displayed on the mosque gate for months were meant for propagation not provocation as erroneously painted by troublemakers.

The learned Imam also warned against what he termed “monopolizing Jesus”, explaining that Jesus Christ, also known as Prophet Isa, doesn’t belong to Christians alone, saying that every Muslim believes in him as a “Prophet and Messenger of Allah.” The Lekki Central Mosque Chief Imam said the banner was later removed to let peace reign and obey the government as a peace-loving people, not cowardice.

He hinted that the banner will be modified and replaced, insisting that “we are not cowards.” Giving an account of what transpired, the Lekki Central Mosque Chief Imam said, “There are so many banners displayed at the entrance of the our Mosque.

The banners are to educate the congregation. As they come for prayers, they learn by reading the messages on the banners. As they go out, they also learn, everytime they come to pray, both daily and Friday prayers. “The messages on the banners are quoted directly from the Qur’an and Hadith of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

Unfortunately, someone (a passer-by) picked one of the inscriptions of the banners which said “Jesus Christ is not God. He is a Prophet and Messenger of God!” and posted it on X. Her post went viral and some people felt offended about it because they believe in Him as their God and Lord.

“I received calls from government officials from state and local, appealing to us to remove it considering the festive period. We eventually did because we didn’t intend to provoke anyone.

That banner and the remaining banners are meant for propagation not provocation. It wasn’t placed yesterday (during this festive period). It has been there for about two months or thereabouts. We are peace-loving people.

We don’t provoke anyone. We are only propagating our Deen.⁹0 “Believers, they think they can monopolise Jesus Christ. Don’t we believe in him? If you don’t believe in Jesus Christ, Al-Masih, Isa son of Maryam, you’re not a Muslim. But what do we believe in him?

We are Muslims and our Noble Qur’an says Jesus Christ isn’t God. He was a Messenger of God, according to Qur’an 5:72. We also quoted the verse in the banner. Is there anything wrong in pasting what we believe in, on our territory, to educate our congregation? There is nothing wrong in it. It’s a verse of the Qur’an.”

