January 28, 2026
Lekki–Epe Road: Govt Assures Residents Of Traffic Flow, Safety

The Lagos State Government has pledged uninterrupted vehicular movement and public safety during the ongoing rehabilitation of the 20-kilometre Lekki–Epe Expressway.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Mr Sola Giwa, gave the assurance in a statement issued yesterday in Lagos. Giwa said the rehabilitation project was scheduled to last 64 days.

He stated that comprehensive, strategically coordinated traffic management measures had been implemented to reduce inconvenience throughout the construction period. Addressing Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) personnel, Giwa clarified that the rehabilitation would not require closure of the expressway.

“Traffic control interventions will be tactically concentrated at critical intersections to minimise disruption and sustain seamless vehicular movement along the corridor,” he said.

He added that traffic strategies were executed in phases, with over 305 LASTMA operatives deployed across three existing traffic management zones. According to him, the expanded deployment would ensure smooth traffic flow, rapid incident response and strict enforcement of traffic regulations.

