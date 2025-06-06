Lekki Deep-Sea Port: Infrastructure Devt Key To Nigeria’s Prosperity – Deputy Speaker

Share

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has said infrastructural development is key in driving Nigeria’s economic growth and unity.

Speaking at the commissioning of Lekki Deep – Sea Port Access Road, Section 1 and other key projects in Lagos by President Bola Tinubu yesterday, Kalu highlighted the significance of the projects in connecting the country and fostering economic development.

He said the Lekki Deep Sea Port is projected to generate over $201 billion in revenue and create over 169,000 jobs. Besides this particular road, the Tinubu led administration has also executed other strategic infrastructure projects around the country.

Specific projects include the Kano-Maiduguri corridor, spanning over 500 kilometers. Kalu said: “The roads being commissioned today are arteries of national integration that connect not only places but people, farmers to markets, youth to opportunities, and communities to the heart of the nation.

“The Kano–Maiduguri corridor, spanning over 500 kilometres, is crucial to more than 60 million Nigerians across six states. It is a lifeline for trade between Nigeria and the Lake Chad Basin.

“The Maiduguri Ring Road will enhance urban mobility, decongest traffic, and accelerate the ongoing post-conflict recovery in Borno State.

“The Kano Northern Bypass is a strategic decongestion route, facilitating trade flows for over 1,000 trailers daily, many bound for the Niger Republic and Chad.

“Only recently, Mr. President also commissioned the Lagos Calabar Coastal Highway, the Enugu-Onitsha Carriageway, the Nembe-Brass Road, and the Ibadan-Ife-Ilesha-Akure-Benin corridor—affirming that no region is left behind in our march toward connectivity and shared prosperity.”

He cited the World Bank’s finding that every 1% increase in road density reduces rural poverty by 0.2% in low-income countries, underscoring the impact of infrastructure development on poverty reduction. Kalu commended President Tinubu’s vision and peoplecentred leadership as well as the ministers’ role in executing the projects.

