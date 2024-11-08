Lekki Central Mosque Imam Urges Muslims To Have Good Intention About Others

Share

Chief Imam of Lekki Central Mosque, Imam Jamiu Ridwan, has urged Muslims to have good intention through that we are going to benefit on this earth and thereafter.

The Chief of Lekki Muslims Ummah made this known during his Friday sermon said whoever has good intentions Allah will deal with such person with good deed here on earth and thereafter. Imam Ridwan said whoever is not finding peace in whatever you are doing such a person should check he or herself well.

He said: “having a good intention is the best, he urge us all to purify our intention, if you are thinking evil against some else go and change your way, before you meet Allah. There are some people who are always thinking of evil against. “Please go and change.

Such a person heart has been polluted with bad intentions. Because of your bad intentions you have no regards for anyone. You look down on people because of your money, position and your knowledge Allah has blessed you with. Whoever has such bad intentions against other such don’t usually end well.

“Those who always have bad intentions about others, whenever Allah does something good for them, they don’t always enjoy it, they may be rich and bless them with children, yet they may not find happiness in such a child because of their intentions towards others.”

He added that such people may have good house, such a person may not live there in peace. If you don’t have good intentions, when your heart is bad it’s not good.

“The best way to succeed in hereafter is to have good intention, prophet Muhammad may Allah peace be upon him told his disciples that a man will come in now and that person will go to Aljanah.

The disciples rise up and look who is the person. Who will the person be.? “Few minutes later, the person walked in and water was dropping from his beard.

The following day the prophet Muhammad said same thing that someone will walk in, it was the same person. On the third day, prophet Muhammad also said it again.

One of young boy who was among the disciples then follow the man to his house and pleaded to spend three days with him and the man allow him to stay in his house.”

The young disciple then said what the man is doing is exactly who believe in Allah is doing, his prayer is not different from others. The young disciple said the only thing he noticed was that whenever is sleeping he always remember Allah.

“In every thing he does he always remember Allah only. On the third day, the young disciple then told the man that he didn’t fight anyone but only came to you because of what prophet Muhammad said about you. The young disciple then ask them what are you doing that made you different from others.”

He was about going when the man then called him back and told the young disciple that there is something he usually do is that in my heart I don’t think of evil against others, I always think of good for others. I don’t hate people, I don’t gossip about others, I don’t jealous of people.

Whatever Allah gives to people I am always happy about it. “Instead of me getting jealous of others because they are richer than me I don’t do it.

The young disciple then said this is where we all miss it. We should look at what the man has done for Allah to have told Prophet Muhammad the man’s story and Prophet Muhammad also narrated the story to his disciples, it’s not only Solat that made the man to attain that height.

“It’s not fasting in Ramadan or Zakat only, it’s good intentions, its has pure heart, there Muslims brothers and Sisters if your heart is clean it’s part of observing solat, love people around you, don’t think of evil against others, always think of good about those around you.

“Remove envy, annoyance and forgive whoever that offend you. It could be your parents, wife, husband, your son or daughter and your tenants or your friend, let go off of everything and let your heart be pure so as to be like the man and meet Allah in peace and enter paradise.”

