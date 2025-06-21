Leke Badmus: I’m Proud To Be First Civilian To Compete In Shooting For Nigeria

Share

From the pitch side as a photographer/ videographer, Leke Badmus rose to become the first civilian to compete in shooting event for Nigeria. In an interview with Saturday Telegraph’s CHARLES OGUNDIYA, he narrated how watching movies at a cinema where his mother works, led him into loving the game. Excerpts:

Can you tell us your sojourn into Shooting as a sport?

I started Shooting; right from my childhood. As a matter of fact, I can remember doing this when I was in primary school, at a time I save money to buy gun, you know as kids buying toy gun and I could recollect I bought the gun with N9 at the time. So, it was like a child play when I went to the range to cover shooting as a journalist and I saw the players, I was just like, yeah, I know how to shoot too. So that’s how I started. And from there, I became one of the national shooters. I would be the first civilian to represent Nigeria in the African Championship in Cairo 95. Then, in Imo 98, I won two gold medals in riffle. That was the maiden edition of shooting at the National Sports Festival. Then, I went to like three festivals; I won three gold, three silver, and one bronze. But anywhere I go for the festival, for my organization to release me as a journalist, I had to go with my equipment because I will have to tell them I am going to cover the event and at the same time I will do my event. That’s how I have been doing it.

You are not a police officer or army and like you said you don’t have any officer as your parent, so why the interest in guns?

You see, as a young boy, there used to be a cinema hall opposite my grandfather’s house, my mum sells in the hall and that gave me access to go there, so we were exposed to cowboy films, American films and Indian films so when I see this, they were shooting, I fell in love with shooting, my daddy had to buy me a gun, a toy gun. Meanwhile, my uncle had his own gun, a double barrel, so, when I now got my own gun, I started challenging my uncle. So, that’s how I started. My uncle taught me one or two things on how to shoot. So, I picked it up. And when I was a child, a young boy growing up in Lagos Island, Campos to be precise, doing our stuff like buying all these small, small toys, guns, we shoot, we practice, we put place bet to further enhance our skills. No one likes to lose a bet. And I always come out as champion. I had to pick it up to that level. Had it been that I have been exposed to that sport from then, it would have been a different ball game. But I was not able to know it as sports until old age. Not like the present time that we are, we have kids that we are teaching and we started with them from like 10 years and above. When I was growing up then, I was actually on contract with NTA then before I moved to AIT, so that was my background for shooting.

Are your parents not scared with your love for the guns?

No. You see, in life, there are positive and negative sides to anything. So, anything I want to do, my parents, they always see the positive side of it. The same thing I do to my kids too. Because allowing your kids to go for what they like, you must always look at the positive side of what they are doing instead of getting scared. It will make them better. My parents encouraged me, gave me free hand and I was happy with what I was doing and they in return were happy with me. They were even expecting me to join the military but unfortunately, I didn’t even join the Boys Scout.

From a journalist to a shooting champion, how did you turn that around?

You see, there’s this thing we call alignment in shooting. Initially, as a sport man, I was playing basketball. And you know in basketball, they have shooting too. You have to learn the alignment in shooting. So the alignment in basketball alone, to me, was a leverage. Then, strong shoulders for carrying cameras, you know those days we used to carry two cameras, a camera and a recorder for just one man. So, I have very strong shoulders. So, when I stood with the military guys, they always look at me in awe and say strong shoulders and strong legs. So, I wasn’t scared of them at all, you shoot, I shoot. So, I had confidence then. We were from Lagos Island, we are tough, we don’t back out. So, when the military tried to bully me, I wasn’t bothered. I just do my stuff and thank God, for where I am today. I am now a certified coach internationally.

As a journalist, we always cover sports, we try to portray people in sports and then it’s not all of us that are really into sports, now you have done both, what would you tell up and coming sports writers at the moment?

You see, when I started photography, I was in NTA when the late Fabio Lanipekun saw me at the stadium, he was the Manager at the NTA then and he was like, I used to know you at the stadium, so what are you doing here?. The manager camera unit of NTA then was my uncle and he responded that I was his boy and for the fact that I was a sportsman, it gave me a leverage of knowing different camera position and my boss at the time told me that I must know the camera position to every sport, I started with basketball, volleyball, handball and football that belongs to everyone. Because of the interest in sport, it was easy for me to adapt to all those sports. So, anytime I get to any sport, I was able to know the camera position for all of them. Take swimming for an example, it is always difficult, but I know how to position my camera. I experienced a situation during one of the festivals, the person directing positioned the cameras behind the swimmers, imagine covering the people that came first, second, from behind at a very big occasion and I was like, what is this? But I can’t tell them because I don’t know where they are from. But me, I covered, I directed Mobil Track and field in Abuja with eight cameras. I directed Beijing Olympic Games qualifier, I was the one that directed it. I left being a cameraman to be a director. I directed African Championship, the first African Championship women, Abuja 94, I was the one that directed it as a cameraman. So, those things need to be leveraged, you don’t have to limit yourself. Because I saw people like Ranti Olajide, one of the old generation of journalists, he played the game a little, but became an umpire and took it to the greatest level, so anybody can move from being a journalist to be a sports person. It’s very easy. Only that, you must have people that will encourage you. For example, looking at me personally, my office always encourages me, though I lost some things because of my interest in the game, but I enjoyed what I did, even till today. Anybody as a sport journalist, they should leverage on what they are doing and I can bet you that the sky is just the starting point, they should always go for the best. The last NUGA game at UNILAG, I was the one that lighted the touch, meaning as a journalist, you can move from one position to another and you don’t have to limit yourself. They should not be a journalist, but try their best to participate and be fully involved in the sport they are covering.

How could you rate the future of shooting in Nigeria? Is the country close to the promise land or still far away?

We are getting there. We are far but we are getting there gradually. Let me even say we are there already but we need so many support. We need the support from the multinationals, the government and also individuals because of our equipment. A lot of people have interest in shooting but the equipment are very expensive and they can’t really afford it. There are some individuals in Nigeria that have their own personal equipment, but how many of them? I remembered in Cairo, my rifle had an issue, the Egyptian guy said he was going to borrow me his own because he had an extra. But for most of us, it’s just one, no spare, so my coach said no, that we need to fix my own and not borrow. So, we need people to come around, help the sports. Shooting is very lucrative, just like golf but also very expensive.

Share