Lekan Salami’s Son: My Father And Football Were Inseparable, Their Match Was Made In Heaven

…says FG hasn’t immortalised the first Nigerian to win continental trophy for the country

One of the children of the late businessman and one of the nation’s finest football administrators, the Chief Olalekan Sanusi Salami, Mr. Taiwo Lekan Salami, in this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO took us through the life and times of the Ibadan born businessman and sports enthusiast. Excerpts:

The late Chief Lekan Salami was an enigmatic figure who made his mark in business and politics; as a son, what kind of father was he to you and your siblings?

My late dad was an enigma of some sorts while alive. To me, my father was larger than life. He was a very kind-hearted and generous man to us and all that he came across while alive. He was a doting father and husband who loved his children and wives unconditionally. He wanted the best for members of his family. He felt it a duty to always make it a point of duty to ensure their advancement in life and for this, he was particular about their wellbeing and welfare. He was firm but very fair in dealings with all his children and everyone that he came across while alive. Educating his children to the highest level was his top priority. This he did for all of us until he took his final breath. I can say that for that, we remain eternally grateful to him.

What kind of husband was he to his wives?

His love for the family like I said was unconditional and that showed in how he related to his wives too. He was a very loving husband to his wives. He never took them for granted in any way and that showed in the way and manner that he catered for their needs religiously and was particular about their happiness at all times. He looked after their interests and was interested in their welfare.

People of his era were known to be disciplinarians; would you describe your father as such?

My late dad was a very disciplined man, who never took people for granted. He cherished respect and he instilled that virtue in all of us. He would not tolerate indiscipline of any nature or kind from anyone of us, no matter how little that could be. Also, my father was very transparent in his dealings with people. By this same token, he was fair to all in his dealings and that was why many people feared him because he spoke his mind freely no matter the opposing forces to the point that he stood on. He was a very principled and straightforward man. All those who had the fortune to interact with him would testify to that fact and they would always tell you that the late Chief Lekan Salami was a disciplinarian who brooked no nonsense from anybody.

Was he fond of beating anyone of you that offended him?

Not at all! Contrary to his disposition to ensure that discipline was maintained both at home and his official undertakings, he abhored violence of any kind from people to fellow human beings. He was never given to violence; he would rather resort to compromise in resolving issues. He believed in the power of consultation on all matters. My father never engaged physically with anyone and that extended to the home front. He never raised his hands against any of us.

What would anyone do that would make your father angry?

He hated cheating or being cheated by anyone. He disliked cheating of any kind. He was a firm advocate for the truth, fairness, and transparency. He did not like lies. He would not even want or let people fight or quarrel over anything, he would always bring two parties together and ask one to tell the other exactly what he reported to him. That was how he settled rifts most times.

Could you tell us his favourite food?

He was a typical Ibadan man. His favorite meal was amala with ewedu, gbegiri, and fresh fish. That was his daily delicacy

No doubt, your father was a busy man, what time in the morning did he wake up and what were the first things he did in the morning?

He was an early riser. He was usually up by 6am. Most times, he would take a walk within his compound or go straight to the football field to watch his darling Shooting Stars train at the stadium. That was his early morning routine.

Your house would have hosted a lot of people, could you recollect the people that usually visited him at home?

Oh yes, growing up then we witnessed many personalities visiting him at his Eleta residence. You know he was a man of the people, hence that was why he decided to build a house in and live with his people in Eleta, even though he had the resources to live among the elites like his friends in Bodija, Iyaganku GRA, Agodi, Jericho and so on. He stayed with his people to the very end. Notable personalities that visited him regularly to my knowledge included but were not limited to Chief MKO Abiola, Chief Nathaniel Idowu, Justice Olatawura, Justice Adeoba, Chief Bolarinwa Abioro, Ooni Okunade Sijuade, the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, the late Alhaji Arisekola Alao, Chief Lamidi Ajadi, Chief Lateef Oyelade, Alhaja Amina Abiodun who was at a time the Iyalode of Ibadanland. Others who usually came around to see him were Alhaji Lamidi Adedibu as well as a former Governor of Oyo State, the late Chief Omololu Olunloyo, the late Chief Richard Akinjide as well as Justice Adeyemi to mention but a few of them who used to come to see him from time to time at home.

He was a notable businessman; did he tell you the circumstances that prompted him to venture into sports development?

Lekan Salami and sports, particularly football, was a marriage made in heaven. They were inseparable. I can’t really say how he got involved in sports entrepreneurship but what I can say, which I know of, is that the man just loved football and decided to invest his time, energy, and resources in it.

Do you remember his days as the chairman of IICC Shooting Stars?

He was the founder of the club which was then known as the Western Nigerian Development Corporation (WNDC) team, which later transitioned into IICC Shooting Stars of Ibadan. The club was his love till he died. And I don’t think he had any apologies for that.

Could you recollect what he told you about how the club won the first continental trophy for the country, I mean the Cup Winners Cup?

That was in 1976. We were too young then to know and understand how that happened but what I know is that it was an epochal period that is still fondly remembered by all Nigerians till date.

When last did you see him and what was the occasion like?

That was in January 1988 when he visited us in the UK for the holidays. He left for Nigeria, saying he would be back in Easter to check on us during the holiday period. He never came back as he passed on March 13th, 1988.

Did you have any idea that it was going to be the last time you’d see him alive?

Not at all! Never. There was no premonition of that. That’s why it is very important for people to cherish every moment with loved ones because nobody knows if that would be the last time. Forgive freely, hold no grudges, and live harmoniously with everyone. This is a very important lesson for all mankind.

What do you miss about him?

I miss a lot of things about him. Everything, his aura; his authority; his charisma, his kind hearted soul, his friendly disposition to life and so on, he was truly “larger than life.”

Are you satisfied with efforts by the Oyo State and Federal Government to honour him?

The Oyo State Government over the decades has put in numerous efforts by various administrations to honour him. In particular, the naming of the Adamasingba Stadium after him was very befitting as it’s the home of his darling club, Shooting Stars. The present government of Engineer Seyi Makinde raised the bar tremendously by remodeling and renovating the edifice post years of neglect, all in the bid to promote sports development and by extension promote the ideals of Chief Lekan Salami. A few Oyo State Government administrations have tried to continue immortalising his legacy by appointing my elder brother to the chairmanship position some 25 years ago, while another was appointed a board member as well. The present Oyo State governor went a step further by appointing me as the Executive Chairman some two months ago. All these efforts are applauded and laudable, and we use this medium to thank all those who were instrumental in these appointments. Sadly, the Federal Government has not deemed it fit to immortalise him yet.

In what way do you think he should be honoured by the two governments?

The Oyo State Government, as I mentioned earlier, has done a lot in this regard. If not for anything, the government has given me an opportunity to build on his legacy of impact and compassion. This I intend to do with all that’s within me. The Federal Government can still immortalise this great man by honouring his legacy with a post humous national award, if anything of such exists.