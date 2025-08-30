Lekan Salami: I’m Under Pressure To Maintain My Father’s Legacy At Shooting Stars

Shooting Stars Sports Club is one of the oldest clubs in the Nigeria Premier Football League. Speaking with Saturday Telegraph’s CHARLES OGUNDIYA, the chairman of the club, Taiwo Lekan-Salami, said there were lot of histories surrounding the club and there is need to maintain the legacy. Excerpts:

The name Shooting Stars Sport Club is synonymous with the name Lekan salami. As the chairman, does that bring added pressure on you?

Of course it does. Simply because, you know, the name as you said, is synonymous with Shooting Stars. Lekan Salami and Shooting Stars is like a marriage that is inseparable. So there’s history and legacy that goes with that marriage. So, it comes with lots of responsibilities, a lot of pressure to maintain the legacy and also to recreate history. Yea it’s a task that I have already accepted, I believe I have all it takes to achieve.

When you were called upon to take this job, how easy or difficult was it for you to accept the task of taking the club to the next level?

It wasn’t something I was expecting, put it that way. I was going for something else entirely. I was running for political office. However, the governor deemed it fit to say that I should do this for him and for the state. It’s a challenge, but it’s an interesting assignment. It’s something that comes with new issues every day, but nothing that is insurmountable. It’s something that I look forward to every day. I wake up and I dream, sleep, eat, Shooting Stars. How we’re going to get good results, how we’re going to travel safely, how we need to prevent accidents on and off the pitch. So many things, because running this club, it comes with a lot of responsibilities. Fan safety, your positioning in the media space. There are just so many things that come with it. So, it is a highly, responsible assignment. You just have to give it your all if you want to achieve success.

There are people talking about the chairman and others working with him as being workaholic. What kind of leadership will you say you have brought to Shooting Stars as chairman?

Well, I like to lead by example, in everything I do, whether it’s attitude, it’s character, I just like to show the way. And then, once you show people the way, they follow, provided that they can key into your vision and they can see that you’re trying to do things right. So, It’s a carrot and stick situation whereby you reward good deeds and good work and then you discipline when you need to. So, for fans, stakeholders to see me being engaged like that, I’m a very highly inclusive person. So, I believe in including everybody in the process. You see me at pitch side, see me at the training, the walk out and the rest, that’s just the way I am. People tend to gravitate towards that. Because it shows passion, shows commitment and the like. That’s just the way I am.

You came in after most clubs already concluded their recruitments for the new season, and at the same time you had to let go of officials and some players, what was it like trying to start on a clean sheet?

It wasn’t an easy task, because you know everybody wants the best players and you know this league, there are lot of good teams, that’s the honest truth. A lot of good teams and everybody wants to do well. But the thing is, the brand helps a lot, a whole lot. The Shooting Stars brand. Everybody want to play for Shooting Stars. It’s a thing of honour for a lot of players, even the coaches nationwide. They all want to be here. It’s good to have Shooting Stars on your CV. So, it wasn’t so difficult to convince some players to come and join us, but it was an arduous task that I had to do some clever camping independently on my own. We were able to get players to come in and then, you know, trying to blend them in with the new team as well. It’s not an easy task, but I think we’re getting there. That’s the honest truth. You know, we’re starting to see a decent blend of experience and youth. Now we have pace in the team, and then there’s maturity. So, a blend of that too, I think will see us through.

The first game didn’t go the way everybody wanted, including yourself. But, the good news was the team playing well but goals not coming. Are you satisfied with the performance of the players despite the result?

This is football. It’s 11 against 11. Sometimes, you can do all you can, but it might just not be your day. We had so many scoring opportunities but Bayelsa United goalkeeper was there for his team, he came to the party on the day, he played well, and we need to applaud that. But again, you know, the goal we also conceded was a goal keeping error which shouldn’t have happened. Having said that, things happens, but the important thing is not to lose focus. Don’t lose your head, continue to work hard. Wherever you might have made mistakes, correct it so that it doesn’t repeat itself. There are a couple of errors, even selection errors. I believe we’ve learnt from it. It’s even a wake-up call to be honest. There is need for us to work harder as a team and that is going to make all the players work harder and they have been discussing among themselves as they are already finding ways to make amends. With the result, we won’t believe that all is well because you have to fight for every point. So that’s what this league is all about. For me, it could be a blessing in disguise.

You are a family man, no doubt about that. How do you manage work with the family back home?

I can multitask. You know, that’s me. I’m a very hard-working person. One minute, I will be in Ibadan, the next moment, you will see me somewhere else. During the week, I was in Ibadan around 5.35pm, left for Lagos, arrived in Lagos around 8pm and by 9am the following morning, I was already on my seat in Ibadan. So I work very hard. And, I try as much as possible to blend family and work. I try to have a good work-life balance. That’s the honest truth. It’s not easy but you know the kids are grown now, so it’s not as if they’re toddlers, and we will need to monitor them, they are already grown up thereby able to cater for themselves. Yeah, I try as much as possible to strike a good balance. That’s the honest truth. Your family is important, very important.