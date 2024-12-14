Lekan Jimoh calls for more investment for entertainment industry

Share

The impressive upsurge in Nigeria entertainment industry, particularly, the global acceptance of the music and movie sectors, have continued to excite and inspire millions around the world.

However, stakeholders in the industry believe that it can get better with more investment and support from investors, government, well placed individuals and corporate bodies. Speaking on the challenges and potentials of the entertainment industry, Lekan Jimoh, the Chief Executive Officer of LJ Entertainment, noted that while the movie and music sectors have been growing in leaps and bounds, there are rooms for improvement.

He said: “Today, our music and movies are highly rated and accepted on the world stage. “Even as we celebrate our artists for their continued domination of the entertainment industry, we have the potential to produce more superstars. “Nigeria’s entertainment industry needs better and bigger investment from the corporate bodies, even as we expect the government to provide the practitioners and investors with more financial and technical support, for the betterment of the industry.”

The young and very resourceful entrepreneur remarked that some of the ways forward for the industry include providing more platforms for thousands of hapless, but talented entertainers and musicians to get discovered and exposed to the world. “LJ Entertainment is seriously committed to the growth and development of the entertainment industry. “Presently, we have a creative hub in Lagos and Abeokuta, that provides the platforms for budding talents to dis- play and improve their skills and crafts,” Jimoh remarked.

