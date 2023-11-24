Leisure; Group Unveils Unique Centre for Families, Corporates

As part of efforts to provide superlative and affordable leisure for Nigerians, a group, Digital Landlords, has initiated what it calls ‘Affordable Escapism’ to enable people break free from the daily grind and create memorable moments with loved ones without straining their finances.

A statement made available to New Telegraph said the concept, coined by Keji Giwa and Daniel Agoye of Digital Landlords, resonated strongly with Nigerians facing economic challenges such as visa restrictions and the naira’s volatility against the dollar.

It noted that the traditional dream of international travel, once a common pursuit for the Nigerian middle class, had encountered a reality check, adding that this has, however, not diminished the spirit of exploration and relaxation among Nigerians, as it has even redirected it towards a growing market for recreational real estate within the country’s vibrant landscapes.

According to the statement, “Affordable Escapism” provides an appealing alternative, showcasing the allure of local resorts, amusement parks, and entertainment venues across Nigeria. “It envisions a scenario where luxury and leisure are accessible without the need for a foreign stamp on your passport.

By tapping into its own potential, Nigeria is crafting a blueprint for a tourism renaissance that could generate millions of jobs and attract international visitors. “At the core of this movement is Giwa Gardens, conceived by Keji Giwa. As the largest water park in West Africa, it offers a variety of family-friendly attractions, including water houses, pirate ships, and a wave pool, catering to both domestic and international tourists.

Giwa Gardens exemplifies the promotion of domestic tourism while appealing to a global audience. “Similarly, Lekki Party Villas, another innovative project by Keji Giwa, targets adults seeking luxurious, private venues for social gatherings.

These villas, featuring amenities like rooftop penthouses and jacuzzis, align with the evolving economic and social needs of Nigerians. Constructed by Giwa’s company, Digital Landlords, these venues represent the burgeoning potential in Nigeria’s recreational real estate.

“These establishments go beyond being mere leisure spots; they symbolize Nigeria’s evolving tourism landscape and the potential of domestic tourism to provide luxurious experiences locally, contributing significantly to Nigeria’s economic and tourism development. “As Nigeria continues on this path, it is not merely adapting; it is innovating.

The nation is demonstrating that adventure and relaxation are within reach, and this movement is not just about leisure—it’s a robust engine for job creation. “Beyond the horizon, foreign investors are taking notice. Nigeria’s commitment to fostering an environment of affordable escapism is a clarion call to those looking to invest in a market ripe with potential and eagerness for growth.”

Speaking on the concept, Giwa said: “With this guiding principle, Nigeria is not just navigating through economic challenges; it is redefining leisure, championing a new era of tourism, and affirming that the finest escapades might just be a heartbeat away from home.”