The Bundesliga weekend promises fireworks as Germany’s heavy- weights and hopefuls collide in high-stakes encounters.

At the Red Bull Arena, RB Leipzig host Borussia Dortmund in a clash of uneven momentum.

Leipzig’s season has been marked by inconsistency, particularly at home where defensive frailties have overshadowed their steady attacking output.

The absence of goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi only heightens concerns at the back.

Still, the Red Bulls carry enough threat going forward to trouble any opponent. Dortmund arrive buoyant after a commanding Champions League victory over Atalanta BC and a strong domestic run that has restored confidence.

Under Niko Kovac, they have sharpened their edge in attack and continue to create quality chances, especially away from home.

History suggests goals are almost guaranteed in this fixture, and another open contest looks likely. With both sides attack-minded and rarely cautious, an end-to-end spectacle could be on the cards.

In Munich, leaders Bayern Munich aim to reinforce their grip on the summit against Eintracht Frankfurt. Bayern have been ruthless at the Allianz Arena, scoring freely while maintaining defensive control.

The return of Michael Olise boosts their front- line, even if Manuel Neuer’s absence offers slight concern. Frankfurt’s inconsistency and defensive lapses could prove costly, despite their ability to score on the road.

With history and firepower on their side, Bayern appear primed for another emphatic display.

Meanwhile, Union Berlin face an improving Bayer Leverkusen in the capital. Union’s defensive inconsistency contrasts with Leverkusen’s recent sharpness and growing stability