Leicester relegated as Everton survive

Leicester City’s nine- year stay in the Premier League came to an end as they were relegated in agonising fashion despite beating West Ham on the final day of the season. The Foxes’ fate was out of their hands heading into the last round of fixtures, and Everton’s 1-0 victory over Bournemouth meant the 2016 winners slipped into the Championship by two points. While Toffees fans were in ecstasy at Goodison Park, Leicester supporters at the King Power were left to rue a miserable campaign in which they won only nine league matches.

Knowing they needed a win to have any chance of staying up, Leicester went close early on when Kelechi Iheanacho exchanged passes with James Maddison before clipping the crossbar with a vicious, curling effort.

Meanwhile, Everton secured the win they required against Bournemouth to ensure Premier League safety on an afternoon of nerve- shredding tension at Goodison Park Sean Dyche’s side knew victory would guarantee survival ir- respective of events elsewhere, but for a time they were in the drop zone as they struggled to break down Bournemouth and Leicester City were beating West Ham United.