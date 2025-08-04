Leicester City Reject Besiktas’ Offer For Ndidi

Leicester City have rejected a £7m bid from Besiktas for midfielder Wilfred Ndidi. Besiktas are among the clubs looking to sign the Nigerian international this summer.

The 28-year-old has a £9m release clause in his contract, and Leicester City are not willing to accept a lesser fee from suitors.

The Nigerian international has been linked with a number of top clubs in Europe this summer, including Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund, and Juventus.

According to Turkish news outlet, Takvim, Besiktas are expected to send in a new bid for the player. Ndidi has two years left on his contract with Leicester City.