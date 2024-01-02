Leicester City Confirms Iheanacho, Ndidi Injured As Nigeria’s 2023 AFCON Camp Opens

Leicester City manager, Enzo Maresca has confirmed that Super Eagles duo, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi are currently injured.

Maresca gave this update on Monday, January 1, less than two weeks before the commencement of the 2023 Africa Cup Of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast on January 13.

Both Iheanacho and Ndidi were absent in the Leicester City squad that defeated Huddersfield Town in the second tier of the English football system on Monday.

Recall that Iheanacho was also absent in the team’s 2-0 win over Cardiff on Friday which sparked the speculation that the versatile forward could miss the 2023 AFCON.

His fitness was further called into question when he was left out of the Championship table-toppers matchday squad for their triumph against Huddersfield.

After the game, coach Maresca confirmed the fitness status of Iheanacho and that of Ndidi but added that both players will link up with the Super Eagles for the 2023 AFCON.

“Kele and Wilf are both injured, but they are now going to be with the international team,” the Leicester City manager said according to LeicestershireLive.

“We’ll see if they’re going to keep them or send them back. But they are both injured unfortunately for us.”

The Super Eagles camp for the 2023 AFCON will open in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, later today, January 2, and last until January 9. The team will then fly to Lagos on January 9 before they will depart for Ivory Coast on January 10.