Leicester Boss Excited as Ndidi Returns to Action

Leicester City’s manager, Enzo Maresca, expressed his delight at having Wilfred Ndidi back in the squad. Ndidi made his long-awaited return to the field in the Foxes’ 1-0 victory against Sunderland on Tuesday evening, replacing Yunus Akgun on 73 minutes. His comeback is earlier than scheduled as he was slated to return to action only next month.

The 27-year-old Ndidi was a major absentee at the recent AFCON due to the injury. He received a rousing welcome from the Leicester City travelling fans. “I am pleased. Wilfred is extremely important to us, and we need him, so it’s great to have him back,” Maresca told Leicester City’s website.

The Nigeria international was away from the game for more than two months due to a severe muscle injury, causing him to miss the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire. Ndidi’s return is expected to strengthen Leicester City’s bid for promotion to the Premier League.