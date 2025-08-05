New Telegraph

August 5, 2025
Leicester Accept Besiktas’ £9.5m Bid For Ndidi

Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi’s future is edging closer to a resolution after Turkish giants Besiktas had a £9.5 million bid accepted by Leicester City, according to transfer expert Ben Jacobs.

Ndidi, who is currently with the Leicester squad for pre-season, now faces a decision with several clubs still in the race for his signature.

Despite the accepted offer, although he is yet to commit to a move, as he continues to assess his options this summer.

Bundesliga, side Bayer Leverkusen, are among the clubs to have shown strong interest in the 28-year-old, joining a list that also includes Manchester United, Everton, and some other Premier League sides.

Real Betis, Juventus, and multiple Saudi Arabian clubs have also been linked, with the player reportedly holding a £9 million relegation release clause in his contract.

