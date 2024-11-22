Legislature Crucial In Shaping Nigeria’s Constitutional Future – Kalu

Share

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu has emphasised the crucial role of State Legislatures in shaping Nigeria’s constitutional future.

He made the emphasis, on Friday while delivering his opening speech at the Retreat for Speakers and Principal Officers of the State Houses of Assembly (South West Region) in Ekiti state, where he addressed the importance of proactive stances by state legislatures in the ongoing constitution review process.

Kalu, who is also the Chairman of the House Committee on Constitution Review, highlighted the committee’s current work on 161 constitutional amendment bills.

The bills cover key thematic areas such as devolution of power, judicial processes, electoral matters, state policing, gender issues, human rights, local government reform, and political economy.

He said: “Currently, the Committee is reviewing 161 constitution amendment bills across key thematic areas: devolution of power; judicial processes; electoral matters; state policing; gender issues; human rights; local government reform and political economy (revenue allocation and taxation).

“This process underscores the importance of state legislatures. When these bills are transmitted to you for approval, your proactive stance will be crucial in shaping Nigeria’s constitutional future”.

The deputy speaker also announced plans for a national dialogue on local government reform, which will focus on administrative independence, financial autonomy, accountability, and the conduct of free and fair local government elections.

Kalu also said that the zonal public hearings are expected to kick off in January 2025, to gather regional inputs for constitution alteration bills.

He emphasised the importance of collaboration between the Federal Legislature and State Assemblies, stating that together, they can champion reforms that promote economic growth, education, healthcare, and environmental sustainability”.

