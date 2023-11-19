Legislators‘re To Make Laws To Make Life Worthy Of Living –Haruna

An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and aspirant to House of Representatives for Akoko Northeast/North federal constituency, Jamiu Adeshina Haruna tells BABATOPE OKEOWO that he is the candidate to beat in the race to produce a replacement for the Minister of Interior, Hon Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo’ s seat in the House. Haruna says for justice and fairness, it is the turn of Akoko Northeast to produce the next occupant of the seat. He speaks about his programmes and many other national issues. Excerpts

Why do you think you’re the best candidate to represent your constituency following the vacating of the seat by Hon Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo?

I believe I am the best to represent my constituency due to the quality of ideas and programmes that we are setting up which will be beneficial to the people of my constituency. We want to collaborate with others to ensure that we bring dividends of democracy home to the people. I mean home in terms of the entire country and my constituency. Although the primary function of a legislator is to make law, we have to make laws for peace, we make laws that will regulate the affairs of the people, make laws that will make life worth living for the people; that is the main function of a legislator.

However, legislators’ functions are not limited to making law alone in Nigeria we have to influence policies, influence direction and the distribution of infrastructure. We have to influence the direction of human capital development by attracting development to our zones like roads, hospitals, training, manpower development, education, scholarship and bursaries and many more. Yes, these are the primary functions of the executive but the people are yearning for development, they are yearning to benefit from the dividends of democracy.

We have what we call in Nigeria parlance constituency projects; these are the things you put in the budget to benefit our people. Now, the programme we want to put in place is scholarship and bursary for those who are students. We want to put in place empowerment in the real sense of it. How do we empower them? In Nigeria, youth unemployment is very high. We have to put in place measures to tame youth unemployment. We have to empower them by introducing them into vocational activities, entrepreneurship. Not only that after finishing their entrepreneurship we have to empower them on how to be on their own.

After graduating, we link them with vendors, and finances. In the past none of the people had this kind of programme for our youth but we have it. We will also set up microfinance banks or we partner with existing ones that will give them money at a very pocket friendly rate that can help them improve their businesses. We will copy what our Igbo brothers are doing; apprenticeship. Anybody can be an apprentice; we have to forget about how we were trained. We were trained to finish school and be writing CVs. We need to stop that.

I think the former occupier of the seat has a programme like this, how will your own be different?

I don’t think my predecessor has a pro- gramme like this. We have individual differences; our horizons are different. He has done his bit, in terms of infrastructure, he did well. He did a lot of things his predecessors never did. He built roads etc that is his strength, I have my own strength. I cannot be my predecessor; we are different individuals. My focus is to banish hunger.

How do you banish hunger? It is by creating employment, by getting people to work. If the infrastructure is good and you cannot use infrastructure on empty stomach. Not that we will not do infrastructure, we want to get people to work; we want to banish hunger and poverty.

Your area, Akoko Northeast holds the Senatorial seat of your Senatorial District, why do we think that the people of Akoko Northwest will allow someone from North- east again to be the House of Representative member?

The senator is for the whole of Ondo North, which is made up of six local governments; Owo, Ose ,Akoko South West, Akoko South East, Akoko Northwest ,and Akoko Northeast. So the senatorial belongs to the six local governments. The six local governments were formerly three local governments; Owo, Akoko South and Akoko North before they were broken to Akoko Northeast and Akoko Northwest, Ose and Owo. Since the inception of this democratic dispensation, the old Owo which is now Ose and Owo have produced the Senate for twelve years. The old Akoko South which is now Akoko southeast and south- west had the Senate for 12 years.

Now, Akoko North has not produced a Senator, it could have been Northwest or Northeast because it is the patrimony of the whole six local governments, so that one is not at play here. When Owo had the House of Representatives rotated between Owo and Ose. If next time it falls into Akoko North- west, good luck. Now that the Senate is in Akoko Northeast, it should not preclude us from having the Reps seat. When the Senate was in Oka in Akoko Southwest, they had House of Reps and even Chief of Staff.

When Senator Boroffice was in the Senate, Akoko Southwest produced the House of Reps and they had the Chief of Staff to President under President Jonathan. What we are saying is that the issue of the House of Representatives is quite different. Since inception, there has been a norm in the constituency that when this side does four years, it goes to another side for four years; no one local government did straight two terms. Akoko Northeast in their magnanimity, when any of their children wants to do two terms, they would vote against him. They voted against Gbenga Elegbeleye when he wanted to go for a second term, he is from Akoko Northeast.

They voted against Stephen Olemija from Northeast when he wanted to go for a second time in the spirit that it must rotate for four years between the local governments in the North. Let me expand on Elegbeleye and Olemija , Elegbeleye is from North- east ,he did his four years and wanted to go for the second term, his Northeast people voted against him because the rotational principle must be respected, they voted for somebody from Northwest against their own son to respect that gentleman agreement.

Olemija in 2019 wanted to go for a second term, the northeast voted against him, they voted for Hon Bunmi Tunji-Ojo. The Northeast has always been respecting the accord. They would vote against any of their sons who want to break the accord. But we have a situation that Hon. Bunmi Tunji-Ojo has the mandate to go for a second term.

He couldn’t complete it and people from his area are now saying let us complete our tenure. What is the augment against that?

Hon Bunmi Tunji-Ojo was given the ticket on account of his brilliant performance, the ticket was not given to the local government, they said okay you performed very well, because you have done very well, we want to compensate you as a person, the person they are bringing from their local government, are we going to know if he will perform as good as Bunmi Tunji-Ojo? Bunmi Tunji-Ojo was personally compensated, not his local government, so when by providence, he was made the Minister, the Akoko Northeast now said we want our ticket back.

What prepared you for this position?

By the grace of God I think I went to school and read up to the university level. I have interacted briefly with people locally and internationally. I have operated within the private sector, and then I know what is good for my people. One thing is that if some of us that have traveled abroad can bring what we see abroad here, what you enjoyed abroad and what we experienced abroad into our country, things would be much better. Now if you look at America and European countries, if they didn’t develop their countries, would we not be flocking there?

Why can’t we develop our own country so that people will be flocking here? Why can’t we copy good things abroad? The bit you can do whether through legislation or through constituency projects. We should be able to do little things in term of healthcare and infrastructure. Of course, nothing says you cannot liaise with international agencies to bring development for our people, people are suffering, we need to reduce poverty in this country and we have to start with the local level.

Poverty is more experienced at the local level, because everyone belongs to the local level, even the President comes from a political ward, and everybody belongs to the local level. We have to develop at the local level.

Are you not regarded in your constituency as a Lagos politician?

I’m not regarded as a Lagos politician. In Yoruba; we pray that you should be able to take your fruit from the farm to your home. If I am coming from Lagos, I should be able to impact my people with Lagos experience, and if I cannot do that, it means I am a failure. Lagos is better developed than my place. If I cannot bring something from Lagos and replicate it home, that means I am a failure.

Coming from Lagos is not an issue; it is an advantage because you want to be better exposed. Whatever we can do to improve the lives of our people, we should do it. Coming from Lagos will give one in better stead to do better things at home.

How do you operate at the grassroots, do you have the grassroots support?

If you go to the grassroots and mention my name, I am by the grace of God well known. I am not regarded as someone coming from Lagos to hijack their mandate. I normally go home to cast my vote, I went to cast my vote in the last election, I voted in my unit.

If you get this ticket and you are elected, you will be in the House of Representative for three and half years, are you going to be okay with one term?

Some people have been there for three to four terms and did not have an impact. It is not how long, but how well. It is not a question of years; somebody can spend 20 years without achievement. We are going there to focus on what we want to do, although I only mentioned the programme we have for the youth, but we also have some programme for the women, I know Akoko women to be very enterprising, most of us were trained by our mothers, the enterprising spirit is still there and we have to assist them with soft loans to make sure that they continue their businesses, and for the youth we will plan Diaspora employments for them.

Even if we spend two years, we will make sure one person from the ward will get a Diaspora job, not menial job, but White Collar jobs. We will create 23 Diaspora jobs in our term. We know people who can do it, we know how to do it.

You have talked about youth and women, what are your programmes for men? What is the position of men in your programme?

We are not leaving men out, our men are also known for agriculture and enterprising, we will empower them as well, they are not out of our scheme. Even the aged, the aged that can still work, we will find things for them to do. Our focus first is to eradicate poverty by creating employment. There are constituency projects that are scattered all over the place that are not operational, we will see to it that they are operational.

What gives you confidence that you are the man to beat in this election?

The love of my people, they know I love them, that is what is propelling me to want to contest. The content of our programme is another thing that is giving us confidence. The knowledge of the political process, we know the route, we know the connection to get things done for our people.