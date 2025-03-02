Legislators Vow Intervention On Detained Professors

Share

Members of the 10th House of Representatives have vowed to bring succour to the plight of the detained professors in Cameroon.

It would be recalled that some professors and other professionals who were working in different universities across the country were allegedly abducted and taken to Cameroon in 2018 over activities regarding the freedom and independence of Southern Cameroon.

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions, Michael Irom, on Saturday while presiding over the petition presented to the Committee, by a rights activist cum lawyer, Joseph Awa-Fru, noted that other critical stakeholders needed to be involved in the case.

Irom, however, vowed that the legislators would dispassionately wade into the matter and find a lasting solution to it.

He stated, “This matter is deep. It is heavy. It is not a simple, low-hanging fruit matter. We need to get to the root of it and find a lasting solution.”

He advised that this matter should also involve ECOWAS, the Human Rights Commission, and other relevant bodies.

“We need to go back to the drawing board and do the needful. The committee cannot resolve this matter today or make a resolution. It is not possible.

“We need to take all necessary steps to ensure that this matter is handled fairly—not as a one-sided issue.

“The letters going out from tomorrow will request each entity or party involved to submit their responses in writing. They do not need to appear before us. Instead, we will use their written submissions to examine the matter critically”, he added.

The human rights activist who is also a legal practitioner Joseph Awa-Fru, while making his presentation, urged the legislators of the 10th National Assembly to intervene in the case, alleging that the abduction was illegal, as it violated well-established international laws and protocols.

The activist disclosed that the abductees were legitimate refugees in Nigeria and protected by the United Nations laws, but were forcefully taken away from Nigeria and imprisoned in Cameroon.

Awa-Fru disclosed that the abductees were working in different Nigerian universities as lecturers and legal refugees in Nigeria according to international laws and protocols when they were illegally taken away from the country.

He said, “The major issue about this matter is that professionals who came to Nigeria to seek asylum were allegedly abducted back to Cameroon.

“In the course of the abduction, they were also tried in Cameroon and then sentenced there. The petitioners are not Cameroonians. These petitioners are Nigerians by law, by fact, and by residence.

“ By international law, they are Nigerian citizens who have legal standing to seek redress before this committee for what transpired.

“Since they are productive Nigerian citizens and since international and national law grants them the right of citizenship—either by registration or by operation of law—they are indeed citizens.

“We are saying that the DIA, the DSS, and all elements of the executive branch that were responsible for the refoulement of these petitioners are answerable before this committee.

“We request the House, in its advisory role, to compile a report that enumerates all the issues raised in this case. This report should be sent to the plenary, if necessary, for further adjudication.

“The plenary, as the final arm of government, should adjudicate on this matter because while the judiciary has spoken, the legislative arm, which executes foreign policy, has not spoken.”

