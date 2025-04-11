Legislators Protest N’east Exclusion From FG’s $530m Agro-project

Share

The North East National Assembly Caucus yesterday protested against the Federal Government’s exclusion of the region from the Special AgroIndustrial Processing Zones (SAPZ).

Addressing reporters after a meeting at the National Assembly complex, the Caucus led by Senator Danjuma Goje expressed shock that the zone was excluded despite Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe’s potential in agriculture and livestock production.

It demanded the immediate inclusion of the region in the SAPZ to guarantee fairness and inclusivity. The Caucus, however, commended the President for making the SAPZ programme a reality.

Goje said: “In view of the seriousness of this matter, the members of our caucus, even though the parliament is on recess, cut short their holidays to attend this meeting and express our reservations about our region’s exclusion from the programme. “Our potential in all aspects of the agricultural sector cannot be overemphasised.

“Our region, the North-East, is known for its enormous livestock and crop growth, contributing significantly to our country’s economic wellbeing and Gross Domestic Product. “We appeal for the immediate inclusion of the North East Geo-political Zone in the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones.

“This is not only for fairness and inclusivity but for the actualisation of the lofty ideals of the present administration to industrialise Nigeria’s agricultural sector and create sustainable jobs in the country.” The group added: “The stability of any zone is the stability of the country. Whenever we see where we are being shortchanged, we deserve to speak out.”

