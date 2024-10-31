Legislator Decries Rising Security Cases In Kogi

Share

A member of the Kogi State House of Assembly Sunday Daku yesterday decried the deteriorating security situation in his constituency.

He confirmed the killing of an unspecified number of people by gunmen who invaded the Bassa Local Government Area on October 23.

In a motion of urgent public importance, Daku said: “Bassa Local Government Area was noted for peaceful co-existence, devoid of tribal, religion or political crisis, until in the year 2016 when the inter-tribal crisis broke out.

“Former Governor Yahaya Bello carefully managed the crisis and returned total peace to the area and that peace was sustained till Governor Usman Ododo came on board.

“The same relative peace that Governor Ododo inherited from Bello is now being hampered by unknown gunmen who now go about killing innocent citizens of Bassa Local Government Area.

“About two months back, a man went to his farm and met his untimely death by unknown gunmen. “As if that was not enough, on October 23, residents of Sheria town and other suburbs woke up with shocking and sad news when three illustrious sons of the land met their death by unknown gunmen.”

