Legislator Accuses Adeleke Of Neglecting Constituency

The representative of Obokun/Oriade in the House of Representatives Wole Oke yesterday accused Osun State Governor of neglecting Ijesa North.

The longest-serving federal lawmaker from Osun claimed that Adeleke has not done anything tangible in his constituency, adding that they will react with their votes in 2026 if things remain the same.

In a statement on his Facebook page, Oke said helping Adeleke win the governorship election, the only thing he has done in his constituency is a 1.5km road in Obokun and Oriade local governments respectfully.

The legislator said despite expressing his grievances on the matter to the Chief of Staff and Secretary to the Governor nothing was done about it.

He said: “We voted for Chief Bisi Akande even though I wasn’t a member of the AD, he fixed our roads through the Nigerian Army Company Ede. “We voted for Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola (PDP) and he established the Osun State University and gave us a campus in Ipetu Ijesa.

