Legislative Theatre Empowers Kosofe Youth

One month after the groundbreaking Legislative Theatre experiment in the Kosofe Local Government Area of Lagos State, the initiative has shifted from creative performance to actionable policy engagement.

Organized by the Street Project Foundation in collaboration with the Demo Reset Project of Extituto, Colombia, the event brought together youth, policymakers, and artists to co-create solutions to pressing challenges such as unemployment, political thuggery, and social inequality through forum theatre.

Youth who once felt marginalized are now taking the lead, working with local leaders to implement solutions that emerged from their creative advocacy.

Since the event, key policymakers, including Kehinde Saliu and Kosofe’s People’s Assembly Coordinator, Philip Iwok, have continued discussions on integrating the insights from the Legislative Theatre into local governance strategies.

In a follow-up interview, the Chief Operating Officer of Street Project Foundation, Eduvie Olutimayin, revealed ongoing efforts to secure creative spaces for youth.

“Since the implementation of the Youth Legislative Theatre at Kosofe Local Government, efforts are underway to secure creative spaces for young people, including negotiations for the use of the Ojota Building when it is not in use for educational activities,” she said.

She further clarified: “The Gbagada Field is currently under construction—not off-limits to youth—and representatives of the Kosofe Local Government are in early talks with private companies to open up more spaces for creative use.

These are the kinds of wins young people achieve when they engage their elected leaders in safe spaces provided by Legislative Theatre.”

Interest in the Legislative Theatre model is growing beyond Kosofe. The Street Project Foundation is now working to introduce this methodology in other local governments, proving that integrating the creative arts into democratic processes is not just an experiment but a movement.

“We are not stopping at one event,” said Rita Ezenwa-Okoro, Founder and Lead Visionary of the Street Project Foundation. “The youth of Kosofe have demonstrated that with the right platform, they can drive real change. Now, it’s about ensuring their voices inspire action from elected leaders to improve the lives of young people.”

Echoing this sentiment, Melissa Velez Arias of the Demo Reset Project, Extituto, Colombia, stated: “This Legislative Theatre laboratory has proven how effective this method is in sparking youth engagement and fostering meaningful dialogue.”

