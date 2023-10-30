Legislative oversight functions can’t work without adequate funding –NILDS DG

The Director-General, National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Prof Abubakar Sulaiman, has said that constitutional legislative oversight functions of the National Assembly may remain epileptic and ineffective, unless there is a deliberate effort towards allocating more funds to it.

He said this over the weekend when he hosted in his office, officials of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, FCT Correspondents Chapel, led by its Chairman, Jide Oyekunle.

Sulaiman noted that a situation where strategic committees of the National Assembly are allocated just a paltry sum to conduct oversight functions on key revenue generating agencies of government, was a huge joke.

He argued that critical national services, like over-sighting, expected from the lawmakers cannot be effective, with poor funding.

According to him, there should be an immediate upward review of funding for legislative oversight functions, by the executive arm of government. “When parliamentarians are going for oversight to places like NPA, NIMASA, NNPC and a budget of N3 million is to be given to them, for an oversight of agencies that remit trillions, and you think parliamentarians will not be vulnerable, then we are deceiving ourselves.

“When the agency you want to oversee is the one funding the oversight, the oversight is dead on arrival. So until we look at the issue of funding for the parliament. If we are giving them enough funding and they are defaulting we can now attack and also question them.

“But when N3 million is given to a committee for oversight and it relies on the agency for oversight, the oversight is dead. So funding has been a major issue,” he added. Earlier in his speech, Jide Oyekunle enjoined the Institute to join other well-meaning stakeholders in protecting press freedom, stating that when the press is gagged by any means, democratic norms would be jeopardized.

He also called on the leadership of the Institute to partner with the media in fighting against all elements that militate against good governance in Nigeria.