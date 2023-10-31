Legislative Autonomy: Protesting Workers Shut Down Gombe Assembly

The Gombe State Chapter of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) on Tuesday closed the state House of Assembly in solidarity with the nationwide strike initiated by the association.

New Telegraph reports that hundreds of PASAN members actively engaged in the demonstration, brandishing placards bearing diverse slogans advocating for autonomy.

The Association, however, underscored that legislative autonomy is not a privilege but a fundamental right of the Assembly as they expressed their solidarity through collective chants and songs.

Addressing the press at the primary entrance of the state assembly, the state Chairman of the association, Mohammed Dukku, emphasized that this action was the only viable recourse as a result of the Federal Government’s failure to adhere to section 121 (3a) of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which requires legislative autonomy.

Dukku clarified that the assembly would be closed indefinitely, with all assembly personnel instructed to remain at home. Furthermore, Aminu Aliyu, the state secretary of PASAN, elucidated that the closure of the state assembly corresponds with the directives provided by the national body in reaction to the Federal Government’s non-compliance with the implementation of financial autonomy granted to the houses of assembly.

“This autonomy was granted by former President Muhammadu Buhari nationwide. Despite several meetings, it has not been implemented,” he added.

Also, a member of the union and a staff member of the Assembly, Solomon Livinus, said they support the strike, “even though negotiations are ongoing, but they would remain at home,” Livinus added.