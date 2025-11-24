Legislative Aides Move To Salvage Democracy In Africa

Concerned by the collapse of democracy in some African countries and weakened democratic institutions in many others, legislative aides across Africa have resolved to brainstorm in order to ensure the survival of democracy on the continent.

Consequently, a strategic conference has been fixed for Monday next week in Abuja, which will be attended by 7,500 legislative aides across the various African parliaments.

The Chairman of the National Assembly Legislative Aides’ Forum (NASLAF), Barr. Emeka Nwala, who disclosed this at a Press conference in Abuja on Monday, explained that the conference was designed to empower legislative aides as strategic drivers of parliamentary effectiveness in African nations.

“We are greatly delighted and privileged to be with you today at this crucial press engagement… The conference is essentially designed to strengthen the capacities of African legislative aides and to build strong regional partnerships and cooperation required to reinforce parliamentary and democratic processes in Africa,” Barr. Nwala said.

He noted that the conference theme is “Empowering Legislative Aides as Strategic Drivers of Parliamentary Effectiveness in African Nations,” pointing out that the initiative aims to address the collapse of democracy in some African nations, resulting in military governance in countries like Niger, Gabon, Mali, and Burkina Faso.

According to him, over 7,500 legislative aides from across African national parliaments and Nigerian state assemblies are expected to participate, while dignitaries include Nigeria’s Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima and the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Nwala stated that the Speaker of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly of the Republic of South Sudan, Rt. Hon. Jemma Nunu Kumba would deliver the Keynote Address, revealing that the Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen would be in attendance.

The NASLAF Chairman also disclosed that the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, would be honoured as an Icon of Democratic Governance in Africa, while Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, and Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jubrin, are also expected at the conference.

Part of the speech reads: “The conference will explore strategic roles of legislative aides in legislative research, democratic accountability, digital governance, and institutional performance. This initiative is significant, as it’s the first time African legislative aides are coming together to brainstorm and build networks.

“The event will ratify the establishment of the African Legislative Aides Forum, a platform for parliamentary and democratic development in Africa. A strong and effective parliament accordingly impacts positive change in democratic institutions and fosters good governance.

“The conference addresses concerns about weak democratic institutions in some African nations. Parliamentary structures in some African nations are struggling due to weak democratic institutions.

“The event is expected to strengthen legislative aides’ capacities and build regional partnerships. These insights underscore the imperative need to retool and empower African legislative aides who are key drivers of parliamentary effectiveness.

“Notable African parliamentary leaders, governance experts, and members of the Diplomatic community will attend the opening ceremony. Clerk to the National Assembly, Barr. Kamoru Ogunlana will also be present.

Speaking further, Nwala said that the conference aims to consolidate democracy in the region, saying: “These worrisome realities echo the urgent need to prioritise initiatives desired to strengthen African legislative aides to play an efficient role to consolidate democracy in the region”.