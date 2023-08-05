Legislative Aides Honour CNA With ‘Icon Of Integrity’ Award

A group of political aides operating under the aegis of Legislative Aides Welfare Front at the National Assembly have honoured the Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Sani Magaji Tambawal, with the ‘Icon of Integrity Award.

In a letter conveying the message, which was sighted by our Correspondent, the Aides also commended the CNA for his exemplary conduct in his short reign as the head of the Assembly’s bureaucracy.

The group was particularly happy with the CNA for the payment of the long-overdue minimum wage arrears due to the Legislative Aides of the 9th Assembly.

The Welfare Front said that it was excited with the open-door policy of the CNA and the fidelity to his promise made to them when they paid him a courtesy visit upon his confirmation as the substantive Clerk to the National Assembly.

It however, appealed to Tambawal to offset the balance of salary arrears of affected Aides and ensure that their Severance benefits were paid as soon as practicable as he had promised in the group’s earlier engagement with him.

Part of the letter reads: ‘You will recall that in our congratulatory letter dated April 5th 2023, we had expressed intrinsic confidence and trust in your ability to reinvent the wheels and change the negative narratives surrounding previous occupants of the office of the Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA).

“We are pleased to state that you have justified and lived up to the huge expectations. Even in these early days, you have displayed uncommon humility, accessibility, responsibility and fear of Allah (SWT) – all necessary qualities required to discharge the onerous responsibilities of your office.

“While we celebrate you, we also appeal to you to offset the balance of salary arrears of affected Aides and ensure that our Severance benefits are paid as soon as practicable as you had promised in our earlier engagement with you.

“We are not under any illusion that the task before you will be easy, taking into account the pressure and demands of your office.

“It is, however, your ability to keep to your words and exhibit the sort of rare discipline and responsibility required of good leadership that have made you such a popular figure amongst Aides and Staff.

“On the evidence of your actions thus far, we have assured our colleagues that the 10th Assembly would be better off for everyone. Again, let us reassure you of our support and commitment to join you in making this 10th Assembly a peaceful and mutually beneficial one.

“As far as the Legislative Aides are concerned, issuing a letter of commendation does not come close to expressing the true worth of what they have described as an ‘honourable gesture’ by the Chief Accounting Officer of the National Assembly. As a mark of their appreciation, they presented a crystal plaque of the ‘Icon of Integrity’ Award to serve as a monument of good service to the recipient.

The letter and award of commendation were signed by six Zonal Representatives across both chambers of the National Assembly. Some of the signatories include Chinedu Nwokeukwu Esq. (Southeast), Tijani Waziri (Northeast), Precious Omotosho (Southwest), Medinat Ahmed (Northwest), Prince Zebis Kekung (Southsouth) and Abdullahi Sani (Northcentral).

Speaking to our Correspondent, the Coordinator of the group, Prince Zebis Kekung, affirmed his confidence in the ability of the current leadership of the National Assembly bureaucracy to successfully birth a new regime of better working conditions for all workers in the National Assembly.

Also commenting on the development, the Convener of the Welfare Front, Mr Lawson Oviasogie, said: “The Clerk, Alhaji Sani Tambawal has demonstrated a unique trait that had been lacking in CNA since the retirement of Alhaji Salisu Maikasuwa.

The principle behind our gesture is very simple. If we criticize Mr. A for not doing well, we should in the same breath, praise him when he does well.

“The current CNA and those around him have elicited a feeling of trust and confidence in Aides across the board. For the first time in a long time, there is near unanimity that this 10th Assembly would be favourable to everyone. In that regard, we are willing to give him all the support he needs to succeed.”