Legends mourn Peter Rufai, say he deserved more

…as Taribo slams authorities over neglect

Late former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Peter Rufai, was laid to rest yesterday in Lagos amid lamentations by his colleagues about the way the football legend’s burial was left for his family and friends.

Former internationals argued that the Nigeria Football Federation and the National Sports Commission should have taken over the entire burial programme of the late keeper who has was also a former skipper of the Eagles.

A book launch on Rufai’s career took place on Wednesday while there was a wake keep on Thursday before lying-in-state and burial on Friday.

At the wake, former international, Taribo West, was furious about what he termed as neglect by the authorities.

West recounted his personal pain, noting that while he did not shed tears for the passing of his own parents, Rufai’s death left him with “goose pimples” and “tears of lamb rolling through his cheeks.

“Could you imagine that the family will be crying just to solicit within our groups to ask for money? That is madness,” he said

West also lambasted the Nigerian Football Association for failing to honour Rufai’s legacy, drawing parallels to other football heroes like Yisa Shofoluwe, Stephen Keshi, Thompson Oliha, and Rashidi Yekini, whose contributions, he claimed, were similarly disregarded. “What kind of nation is this?” he questioned, adding, “I will never advise even my son to put his feet for this country.

“Rufai was a hero, a soldier, and a football evangelist.”

Another ex-international and former Eagles coach, Samson Siasia said Rufai deserved much more.

“The authorities have to support the family of a great man like this without being prompted. There should be a tournament in his name every year so that he can be remembered forever,” Siasia said.

The Technical Director of the NFF, Austin Eguavoen, said it was important to immortalize the name of the late goalkeeper.

“Peter Rufai was one of those who took the country’s name to where it is today in football. Rufai is a household name. Big name. This legend should be immortalized,” Eguavoen said.