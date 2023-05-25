Legendary Rock’N’Roll Singer, Tina Turner Dies At 83

The Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Tina Turner is dead, New Telegraph reports.

It was gathered that the legendary singer died on Wednesday evening, May 24, 2023, at the age of 83 years.

According to her publicist, Tina died after a long illness at her home near Zurich, Switzerland.

Taking to social media to announce her death, he wrote, “Turner had been ill in recent years, having been diagnosed with intestinal cancer in 2016 and undergoing a kidney transplant in 2017.”

“She died peacefully at home. With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.

“There will be a private funeral ceremony attended by close friends and family, please respect the privacy of her family at this difficult time.”

Recall that Tina was born Anna Mae Bullock in Nutbush, Tennessee, USA on November 26, 1939.

She rose to prominence in the late 1960s as the singer of the band Ike & Turner Revue, a musical duo with her ex-husband known for songs like “Proud Mary.”

But she later found success as a solo artist after her divorce like “What’s Love Got To Do With It,’ ‘Private Dancer,’ Better Be Good To Me”, “We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome).” and ‘The Best’ is among her biggest hits.

Turner was married to Ike Turner for sixteen years, whom she said was emotionally and physically abusive. After the duo split up in 1976 and the couple divorced in 1978.

Turner’s life and career inspired a biographical drama film, What’s Love Got To Do With It (1993), starring Angela Bassett as the singer.

The musical Tina, chronicling the singer’s life set to her hit songs, hit both Broadway and the West End, and an Emmy-nominated documentary Tina premiered in 2021.

She ranked the 55th greatest singer of all time in Rolling Stone by January. Turner sold over 180 million albums and received 12 Grammy Awards.

And also recognized as one of the hardest-working women in show business, she sold out stadiums on tour around the world for over three decades.