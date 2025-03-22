Legendary Boxer, George Foreman Is Dead

However, the circumstances surrounding his passing were kept private, and his family expressed heartfelt gratitude to fans for their outpouring of love and prayers as they navigate their grief.

READ ALSO:

The post reads, “With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman snr who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025.

“We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers as we kindly ask for privacy as we honour the extraordinary life of a man we were blessed to call our own”.

See post below;