March 22, 2025
March 22, 2025
Legendary Boxer, George Foreman Is Dead

Legendary boxer, George Foreman reportedly passed away on Friday, March 21, 2025, at the age of 76.

Leaving an indelible void in the boxing world, Foreman’s passing was announced by his family via an official Instagram post.

However,  the circumstances surrounding his passing were kept private, and his family expressed heartfelt gratitude to fans for their outpouring of love and prayers as they navigate their grief.

The post reads, “With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman snr who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025.

“We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers as we kindly ask for privacy as we honour the extraordinary life of a man we were blessed to call our own”.

See post below;

