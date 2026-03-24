Legend Internet Unveils Merger Plan With Spectranet

Legend Internet Plc, the only internet service provider listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), has announced plans to merge with Spectranet Limited as part of efforts to deepen its footprint in Nigeria’s telecommunications sector and expand broadband infrastructure.

The company disclosed the development in a notification to the NGX, stating that the proposed transaction will integrate the operations and businesses of both entities under a single corporate structure, subject to regulatory approvals.

The move follows resolutions of the company’s board on October 3, 2025, and subsequent approval by shareholders on November 7, 2025. Legend Internet said the merger is in line with its longterm growth strategy and is expected to unlock significant strategic and financial gains.

Key benefits include increased network capacity through the integration of fibre and wireless infrastructure, improved efficiency, and wider coverage across major urban centres.

According to the company, the deal is also expected to enhance shareholder value over the long term by strengthening its competitive position, driving revenue growth, and improving earnings through operational synergies and greater scale.

The transaction remains subject to approvals from relevant regulators, including the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), with completion targeted for the second quarter of 2026.

Legend Internet Plc reiterated its commitment to transparency, assuring stakeholders that it will continue to keep the NGX and the investing public updated on any material developments regarding the proposed merger.