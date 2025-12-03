Legend Internet Reports N14.78m Loss As Revenue Declines In Interim Results

Legend Internet Plc has reported a loss after tax of N14.78 million for the period ended October 31, 2025, reversing the profit of N94.52 million recorded in the corresponding audited period of 2024.

The performance was driven primarily by a decline in revenue and a significant rise in administrative expenses. According to the company’s unaudited statement of profit or loss, revenue for the period fell to N258.27 million, down from N309.74 million posted in 2024.

Cost of sales stood at N110.37 million, slightly higher than N108.59 million recorded in the previous year, resulting In a drop In gross profit to N147.90 million compared with N201.16 million a year earlier.

Administrative expenses surged to N168.78 million, up from N105.79 million, pushing the company into an operating loss of N20.88 million, against an operating profit of N95.37 million recorded in 2024.

After accounting for finance costs of N847,000, the firm’s loss before tax widened to N21.73 million. A tax credit of N6.95 million moderated the net loss to N14.78 million.

The company’s balance sheet also showed marginal adjustments during the three-month period ended October 2025. Total assets declined to N3.09 billion, compared with N3.21 billion as of July 2025.

Non-current assets dropped to N2.49 billion from N2.61 billion, driven by a reduction in property, plant and equipment.

Current assets were unchanged at N597.25 million, with receivables from clients at N166.47 million, cash and cash equivalents at N11.52 million, and other receivables remaining flat at N329.23 million.

Total equity fell to N2.70 billion, from N2.84 billion in July 2025, reflecting the retained earnings decline from N700.78 million to N566.01 million.

Current liabilities rose to N382.58 million, compared with N319.11 million in the previous period, driven by increases in other payables and loan obligations. Non-current liabilities dropped to zero from N52.36 million, following the elimination of deferred tax liabilities.