Legend Internet Plc Listing Signals New Era For Nigeria’s Digital Economy

In a resounding endorsement of Nigeria’s capital market and its evolving digital landscape, the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) on Thursday hosted a high-profile “Facts Behind the Listing” ceremony to commemorate the listing of Legend Internet Plc.

The event, hailed by the NGX leadership as a transformative moment, marks the first major listing of the year and introduces broadband services as a formal subsector on the Exchange.

Speaking at the event, Alhaji Umaru Kwairanga, Chairman of NGX Group, extolled the strategic foresight and boldness of Legend Internet Plc for opting to list 2 billion shares by introduction on the NGX Main Board.

“This listing is more than a corporate milestone; it is a declaration of faith in Nigeria’s capital markets and a testament to the ambitious growth agenda of Legend Internet,” he stated.

He revealed that Legend Internet’s listing is the first in what promises to be a flurry of high-impact market entries, with heavy – weights such as Dangote Refinery, Dangote Fertiliser, and NNPC in the pipeline.

He said: “We are just at the beginning,. There is immense momentum behind us, and we are determined to deliver a wave of strategic listings before year-end.”

Founded in August 2021, Legend Internet Plc has swiftly evolved from a niche broad – band provider into a diversified tech enterprise focused on nextgen digital infrastructure.

According to Kwairanga, the company’s market debut comes at a pivotal time as the nation accelerates its transition into a digital economy.

“Legend Internet is now positioned to scale broadband access, expand cutting-edge data centres, and roll out intelligent digital services that will generate employment and fuel regional competitiveness,” he said.

