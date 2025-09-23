Legend Internet Defies Rising Costs, Delivers N172.7m Profit

Legend Internet Plc, one of the newest entrants on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), has posted a resilient financial performance for the year ended July 31, 2025, defying mounting cost pressures to close the period with a profit after tax of N172.66 million.

The result, which represents a 44.5 per cent leap from the N119.47 million earned a year earlier, underscores the company’s growing ability to carve value from Nigeria’s volatile digital economy. The unaudited accounts reveal a modest but steady expansion in revenue, which rose 4.6 per cent to N1.19 billion from N1.14 billion in 2024.

This topline momentum fed into a stronger gross profit of N761.43 million, up from N677.42 million in the prior year, reflecting improved operational efficiency and deeper market penetration. Yet the glow of revenue growth was tempered by soaring costs.

Administrative expenses surged more than 52 per cent to N560.18 million, significantly eroding operating profit, which fell to N201.24 million from N309.82 million last year. Finance costs also crept higher to N28.58 million, compared with N24.83 million in 2024, as the company leaned more on borrowings to fund expansion.

What ultimately preserved the bottom line was the absence of a tax charge in the current year. In 2024, Legend Internet had booked a hefty N165.55 million in taxes, which dragged on profitability. Stripped of that burden, the company delivered a healthier surplus, lifting retained earnings and bolstering shareholder value.

The balance sheet paints the picture of a company in transition, steadily fortifying its liquidity base while recalibrating asset composition. Total assets grew 10 percent to N3.34 billion from N3.03 billion a year earlier.

Current assets, in particular, surged as trade receivables ballooned to N367.1 million from just N4.8 million, signaling robust credit sales and expanded reach in its operating segments. Cash holdings advanced eightfold to N21 million, while inventory quadrupled to N74.4 million, suggesting deliberate provisioning for sustained demand.