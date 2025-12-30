Legend Academy Agog As Staff, Pupils Celebrate Christmas Carol

This year’s Christmas Carol organised by the management of Legend Academy, Lagos, has come and gone, but the staff, parents and pupils are still savouring the conviviality of the event.

The Proprietor, Mr Chuks Sunday Joseph and Headteacher, Mrs Precious Salmat Joseph, while welcoming parents and other guests to the event, said that Christmas carols are a sweet treat for our souls.

According to them, songs of joy, love and celebration are usually sung during the Christmas Season, such as “Silent Night,” as Christians engage in various activities, exchange gifts to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

“These songs and entire festivities in celebration of the birth of Christ bring warmth to hearts and homes in Nigeria and around the world, uniting families, friends and communities in the spirit of giving, peace, and the joy of the birth of Jesus Christ,” they stated.

The event featured several other activities, including drama, dancing, games, choreography and presentation of gifts, aside from singing.