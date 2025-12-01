Nollywood actor and social media influencer, Lege Miami, has urged Lagos residents to reject the ongoing environmental cleanup efforts organised by the Ratels Movement, a volunteer group led by social activist VeryDarkMan.

The Ratels Movement launched a nationwide sanitation drive on Saturday, November 29, deploying volunteers across major cities, including several communities in Lagos.

In areas such as Ajah, young volunteers were seen sweeping streets with brooms, gloves, and trash bags as crowds gathered to watch and participate.

However, Lege Miami dismissed the initiative as insincere, alleging that the cleanups are driven more by a desire for publicity than by genuine concern for community welfare.

He criticised the movement’s approach, arguing that environmental sanitation should be handled by responsible government agencies rather than what he described as “performative activism.”

His comments sparked widespread backlash online, with many Nigerians accusing him of discouraging civic responsibility and undermining youth-led efforts to improve hygiene in a state battling persistent waste management problems.

The debate highlights a broader tension between reliance on official institutions and the growing wave of citizen-led social interventions, especially in cities like Lagos, where environmental challenges continue to mount.