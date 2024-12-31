Lege Miami Hosts Singles Hookup Matchmaking Party In Lagos

Share

Nigerian actor and singer, Adams Kehinde, popularly known as Lege Miami has made headlines with his highly-anticipated Singles Hookup Matchmaking End-of-the-Year Party at the Radisson Blu Hotel, GRA Ikeja, Lagos State.

The free-entry event, aimed at connecting singles, drew an overwhelming crowd, marking another milestone in Lege Miami’s matchmaking journey.

The event quickly became a trending topic on social media, with attendees sharing their experiences and expressing amazement at the turnout.

An X user identified as #abdullahayofel wrote, “Lege Miami Single Matchmaking End of the Year Party 2024. See how the ladies are plenty.”

Another user, #Alice_Blondelle, described the event as a “Resounding success,” highlighting the presence of eligible bachelors and bachelorettes seeking meaningful connections.

However, the large crowd led to logistical challenges.

Some guests, like #KingDiamondplus, expressed disappointment at being unable to enter the venue due to overcrowding.

“After preparing for days, I still couldn’t enter because of the crowd.” Despite these setbacks, the matchmaking enthusiast remained optimistic.

In an Instagram post, Lege Miami expressed gratitude to his fans and supporters:

He wrote, “Thank you, Nigerians. I’m grateful. I want to thank all the people who supported me for this last event.”

Acknowledging the need for better planning, he apologized to those who couldn’t access the event and vowed to secure a larger venue in GRA Ikeja for future gatherings:

“We got a massive crowd that Radisson Hotel couldn’t contain. Next year, I’ll get a bigger place on the mainland.”

Lege Miami also addressed his commitment to matchmaking stating that his services cater to both the general public and prominent figures.

His innovative approach to connecting people has earned him a loyal following and solidified his reputation as a passionate matchmaker.

