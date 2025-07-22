Lege Miami Denies Being In Leaked ‘Soapy’ Video

Nollywood actor Adams Kehinde Popularly known as Lege Miami has broken his silence over the viral soapy video currently circulating online. In a fiery response posted to Instagram and TikTok, he firmly denied involvement, insisting the explicit video is not real but rather an AI-generated deepfake .

Lege Miami expressed outrage in his video, accusing whoever created the clip of blackmail: “This fight has just started! …You’re blackmailing me? … Deep fake video, you have put yourself in trouble.”

He vowed to “fish out everyone responsible” and take legal action, urging his fans and followers to hold off on reactions until he finishes his investigation .

Early reactions from social media users range from amusement to alarm, with some urging caution while others remotely mocked the scandal .

Lege Miami’s warning comes as concerns around AI deepfake misuse continue to grow globally. His active response highlights the growing problem of tech-enabled misinformation and the personal damage it can inflict especially on public figures.