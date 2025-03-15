Lege Miami Calls Out Asake’s Mother, Says She’s A Bad Person

Share

Nigerian social media influencer and Nollywood actor, Lege Miami, has labeled the mother of popular Arobeat singer Ahmed Ololade, better known professionally as Asake, a “Bad person.”

In a lengthy post circulating on social media, Lege Miami detailed a conversation he had with Asake’s father, who allegedly shared his struggles.

This comes after the alleged father of Asake, Mr Fatai Oduni, cried out for financial assistance after suffering a stroke.

According to Lege, the singer’s father revealed that Asake rented an apartment for him three years ago and also bought him a car. However, since then, he has not set eyes on his son.

READ ALSO:

The father reportedly claimed he is battling an illness, which has left him unable to pay his rent.

Despite repeated calls to Asake for help, the singer allegedly ignored him, forcing the father to seek public attention through social media.

Lege Miami’s statement read: “Asake, your dad called me this morning. He said the issue is the money you want to give him, but because he is unwell, he thought of reaching out to you. However, you keep ignoring his calls.”

“You’re not taking good care of your father. He said he frequently visits a general hospital for treatment because he lacks the funds for proper care.” “He said the last time he saw you was three years ago when you rented an apartment for him on the Island. The rent is now due, and since he is unwell and unable to work, he has been trying to reach you, but you won’t pick up his calls.” “He wants to see you, Asake. Your daddy wants to see you. Mummy Asake, you’re a bad person—may God forgive you.” His post has garnered reactions on social media, with many taking to the comment section to share their opinions on the matter. See some reactions below: @FLACKO_VVS: “Hearing one-sided story and judging is insensible.” @lesh_szajna: “Asake never rest since December all the military regime na me get money pass for my set yen yen yen you abandon your own daughter allegedly ooo ino get money to pay lawyer.” @OnyeMadu26: “So the father doesn’t have his number to call him or get someone to chat him up? Is to come out on social media to drag his son.” @Akinomoosun: “Imagine a car with rented apartment was not enough for a father who abandoned his son?” @BobManager_: “After giving you all these things despite being a deadbeat father, you think the best way to ask him for help is to come online to drag him.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

